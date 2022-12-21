ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

New President and Chief Executive Officer for Mercy Flight appointed

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. -- The Mercy Flight Central Board of Directors announced Erin Reese, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Reese had a 19-year career at Mercy Flight Central before taking on this new role. She has been providing clinical care to patients while taking on more responsibility as time went on.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
wxxinews.org

Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership

A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County reaches bipartisan agreement on redistricting map

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the county Legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement on a redistricting plan. Officials say this will maximize voting opportunities in six majority-Black districts. The agreement comes after a split between Bello and three Democrats who sided with Republican lawmakers on...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

