UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
Erie County Executive says if you drive under a travel ban, you will be ticketed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel ban is in place for all of Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. There's also travel advisories for Wyoming and Chautauqua counties. The New York State traffic cameras showed just how bad conditions have been throughout the day. At times, they're completely covered by...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
United Memorial Medical Center closes care offices due to weather
According to the medical center, the following care offices will be closed.
Appeal filed to lift affected regions of marijuana licensing issues, excluding Finger Lakes
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has filed an appeal to lift all affected regions of injunction on CAURD licenses — except the Finger Lakes.
New President and Chief Executive Officer for Mercy Flight appointed
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. -- The Mercy Flight Central Board of Directors announced Erin Reese, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Reese had a 19-year career at Mercy Flight Central before taking on this new role. She has been providing clinical care to patients while taking on more responsibility as time went on.
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
Rochester City School District announces new superintendent
The Rochester City School District Board of Education announced Thursday that Dr. Carmine Peluso has been named the new superintendent of the district.
Canandaigua author's book shines light on historical error
CANANDAIGUA - What seems to have been a mistake made 234 years ago not only helped shape the Ontario County and western New York communities of today, but also served as thesis for a college paper and now, the basis of a book. That alleged mistake on a survey done...
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted
The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership
A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
City of Rochester works to fix water main break amid serious flooding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees with the City of Rochester are currently working on a water main break that occurred at around 5 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, officials confirmed. According to officers with the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to that area for reports of a water […]
Vehicle crashes into Lockport Burger King
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the driver mistook the vehicle's accelerator for the brake and drove into the exterior wall of the 5720 South Transit Road restaurant.
Monroe County reaches bipartisan agreement on redistricting map
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the county Legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement on a redistricting plan. Officials say this will maximize voting opportunities in six majority-Black districts. The agreement comes after a split between Bello and three Democrats who sided with Republican lawmakers on...
