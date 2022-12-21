Deion Sanders Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Recruit

A year ago, Deion Sanders delivered one of the most shocking developments in Signing Day history when he convinced Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit, to forego his commitment to Florida State and sign with Jackson State.

Could Sanders pull off a similar flip with a five-star defensive back once again this year?



It sounds like it's at least possible.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Sanders, recently named the head coach at Colorado, has been in contact with Cormani McClain, the nation's No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. McClain has been committed to Miami since October.

"Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning," Wiltfong said on 247 Sports' Signing Day show, according to On3. "So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to coach Deion Sanders this morning."

Adding smoke to the situation is the fact that McClain made a last-minute decision not to sign his National Letter of Intent with Miami on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his mother. He has not announced when he plans to sign.

The early signing period, during which players can sign NLIs, runs through Friday. Players who don't sign prior to Friday will have to wait until National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

McClain is currently the crown jewel of an impressive recruiting haul for the Hurricanes. Mario Cristobal signed two other five-star prospects on Wednesday in offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. Including McClain, Miami's recruiting class ranks third nationally.

That said, if McClain were to flip his commitment to Colorado, he could be part of an exceptionally talented defensive backfield.

The Buffaloes are also considered the favorite to land Hunter, who entered the transfer portal Sunday and is reportedly considering four destinations. Plus, Sanders' son Shilo Sanders, who has started at safety for Jackson State each of the past two seasons, will surely follow his father to Colorado.

All eyes will be on McClain in the coming days to see whether Sanders can pull off another five-star flip.