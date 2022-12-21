ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video

A hybrid version of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been rumored for years but was finally confirmed in April, together with plans for an electric Corvette. While a fully electric 'Vette is probably still some years out, the hybrid will arrive in summer 2023 with the name Corvette E-Ray. Given the timing, it will arrive as a 2024 model.
Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger

Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
Five Companies and Dealers on the Naughty List

Maybe it's a coincidence, or maybe we're just paying closer attention as we trawl for news -- or maybe it's that phenomenon where when you see a story on a given topic, you start seeing more. Regardless, we've seen a ton of "dealership behaving badly" stories lately. As well as...
