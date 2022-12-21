Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
WPMI
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
WPMI
AJ McCarron hosts holidays shopping spree for kids
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron spreading some Christmas cheer, giving back to his community in the process. McCarron was born in Biloxi and raised in our area. He teamed up with local first responders to give 20 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of...
WPMI
Sheltering the homeless as temperatures plummet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This cold weather will have people cranking up the heat in their cars and homes over the next few days, but there is another group which won't be so lucky. Those are the people living on the streets, under bridges and in the woods in...
WPMI
Target recalling weighted blankets after deaths of two children
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Target is recalling weighted blankets after the deaths of two children. The retailer says a four-year-old girl and six-year-old girl got caught in the cover of the blanket and suffocated. The Pillowfort weighted blankets were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from December of...
utv44.com
USA Today ranks Bellingrath Gardens and Home's holiday light display #9 in nation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- Belligrath Gardens and Home's "Magic Christmas in Lights" holiday display has been ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, according to USA Today. Belligrath Gardens' holiday display ranked #9 on USA Today's Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.
WPMI
Help Celebrate Mobile Baykeeper's 25th Anniversary on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help Celebrate Mobile Baykeeper’s 25th Anniversary on New Year’s Eve. BAY BASH will be hosted at the Battle House Hotel in conjunction with the MoonPie Drop festivities happening in Downtown Mobile. Ticket price includes gourmet reception dinner, full open bar, live DJ with...
thebamabuzz.com
Storybook Castle in Fairhope named most wish-listed Airbnb in Alabama by Men’s Journal
Love to travel, but aren’t a fan of hotel stays? Airbnbs are the perfect solution. Even better—Alabama has some of the best around. Honest! Men’s Journal recently released its list for “The 50 Most Wish-listed Airbnbs in Every State” and Fairhope’s Storybook Castle made the list. Read on to learn about this fairytale escape and more around the state.
City of Fairhope prepping for cold weather
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cold weather is forcing the City of Fairhope to close several facilities this week. Beginning Friday restrooms at city parks and on the Fairhope Municipal Pier will be closed. All restroom facilities are expected to reopen Monday, Dec. 26. We’re told all water will be shut off in these areas to […]
gulfshores.com
8 Things to Do in February
We let the good times roll here during February. The family-friendly Mardi Gras celebrations kick off on February 18, with the Mystical Orders of Mirams and Mystics of Pleasure rolling down Perdido Beach Boulevard that evening. Then, don’t miss the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parades the following Tuesday. You’re sure to see decorated floats, festive costumes, and loads of beads!
gulfshores.com
49th Annual Orange Beach Festival of Art
There’s something for everyone here, as you’ll find mediums ranging from paintings and photography to handcrafted sculptures, mixed media, and more from over 100 vendors. Each year, a select panel of judges awards prizes, such as Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice, and other accolades, to artists participating in the juried art competition. The winning artists will have their ribbons displayed, so you can easily view the winning creations. Additionally, many of these vendors’ pieces are available for purchase, and guests can also find and purchase works by local artists for sale inside the Coastal Art Center.
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Head on crash in Citronelle, ‘Jaws of Life’ used in rescue: Citronelle Fire & Rescue
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Fire and Rescue said they responded to a head on crash on Coy Smith Highway and Meinhardt Loop early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post. CFR said they were called at around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a two car, head on crash where both cars […]
