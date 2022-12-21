There’s something for everyone here, as you’ll find mediums ranging from paintings and photography to handcrafted sculptures, mixed media, and more from over 100 vendors. Each year, a select panel of judges awards prizes, such as Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice, and other accolades, to artists participating in the juried art competition. The winning artists will have their ribbons displayed, so you can easily view the winning creations. Additionally, many of these vendors’ pieces are available for purchase, and guests can also find and purchase works by local artists for sale inside the Coastal Art Center.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO