Last minute Mobile shoppers take on the cold weather
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As Christmas day approaches, many people are making their final preparations and completing their holiday shopping. For some, this means braving the cold and windy weather to get everything done on time. One shopper Tawanda Finley says she always leaves her shopping until the last...
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
Sheltering the homeless as temperatures plummet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This cold weather will have people cranking up the heat in their cars and homes over the next few days, but there is another group which won't be so lucky. Those are the people living on the streets, under bridges and in the woods in...
AJ McCarron hosts holidays shopping spree for kids
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron spreading some Christmas cheer, giving back to his community in the process. McCarron was born in Biloxi and raised in our area. He teamed up with local first responders to give 20 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of...
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
Target recalling weighted blankets after deaths of two children
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Target is recalling weighted blankets after the deaths of two children. The retailer says a four-year-old girl and six-year-old girl got caught in the cover of the blanket and suffocated. The Pillowfort weighted blankets were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from December of...
Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Cities on the Eastern Shore braced for the arctic blast by taking some necessary precautions. City parks and piers in Fairhope and Daphne turned off their water to prevent any pipes from bursting. Fairhope posting “restrooms closed” signs on the pier, weatherizing facilities and shutting off...
USA Today ranks Bellingrath Gardens and Home's holiday light display #9 in nation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- Belligrath Gardens and Home's "Magic Christmas in Lights" holiday display has been ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, according to USA Today. Belligrath Gardens' holiday display ranked #9 on USA Today's Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.
Baldwin Co mom warns of predators on Pinterest after catching daughter talking to stranger
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What seemed like a harmless phone app turned into a potential nightmare for one Baldwin County mother. And now she wants other parents to be on guard before their children become victims. Leeanne Lanham thought she was doing a good job protecting her 12-year-old daughter...
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
City of Fairhope prepping for cold weather
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cold weather is forcing the City of Fairhope to close several facilities this week. Beginning Friday restrooms at city parks and on the Fairhope Municipal Pier will be closed. All restroom facilities are expected to reopen Monday, Dec. 26. We’re told all water will be shut off in these areas to […]
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
THC business burglarized five times in past two months
A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.
Baldwin County cities, utility crews brace for cold weather
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A blast of arctic air is forcing the City of Fairhope to close public restrooms, protecting pipes for what’s expected Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. “We’re also telling people if you have piers or bulkheads make sure you turn the water off to your piers and bulkheads. We’re doing […]
