Saint Petersburg, FL

As One Ride Reopens, 9 Other Attractions Remain CLOSED in Disney World

It’s a holiday week in Disney World, which means higher Genie+ prices, big crowds, and lots of festive snacks, decorations, and merchandise!. If you’re in the parks this week, there are a few ride closures you’ll need to know about. Certain rides, hotel pools, and other Disney attractions are closed for refurbishments, and those updates could affect your vacation. Check out a full list of the closures here!
Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year

The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team

A former Minnesota Twins fan favorite has found a new team, and he is headed to another country to play. Willians Astudillo has signed to play in Japan with the SoftBank Hawks, Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. Willians Astudillo has signed with Japan's SoftBank Hawks. The MAS Agency client receives a $1.35M guarantee with a... The post Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World

We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
If You Grab This Disney World DOLE WHIP, Consider Yourself Lucky

We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and Disney World is STILL rolling out the holiday snacks!. We’ve been trying a lot of seasonal treats over the past few months, but now we’ve got a few more to check out in this last round before the big day. So now, we’re heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to pick up a fan fave — Dole whip!
FLORIDA STATE
The Satu’li Canteen Treat We Come Back to EVERY. YEAR. in Disney World

Happy holidays from Disney World, it’s time to eat some sweets!. We’ve tried dozens of treats all around the parks and resorts this holiday season, but we’re not done yet, even though Christmas is just a few days away. Today, we’re heading to Animal Kingdom to pick up a delicious snack from years past!
DFB Video: BIG Disney World NEWS in 2022

OKAY, everyone — it’s time for the Sparknotes version of what all happened in the Disney World parks (and the Disney company, in general) during 2022. (Spoiler alert — it was a LOT.) The changes, events, and announcements that happened this year will continue to impact the...
Genie+ Prices Soar for Holiday Weekend in Disney World

We’ve been taking in all the sights and sounds from the parks this week so you can be prepared for your next trip. From crowds to wait times to Genie+, we’re keeping track of it all. And today, Genie+ has reached its highest price yet again. It’s no...
Big Train CHANGES, Critical Princess Restaurant News, and Other Massive Disney Updates

Pull up a chair folks, this has been a BIG week for Disney!. With the holidays approaching there are some important fireworks changes taking place. Plus, buffets are returning to one restaurant, princesses are returning to another, and we’ve got a massive update about the Walt Disney World Railroad. Join us now as we recap the BIGGEST news from this past week!
Attention DVC Members: Moonlight Magic Is Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2023!

Disney’s holiday parties like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (in Disney World) can give you the chance to enjoy special entertainment, food, and more in the park once others have left for the day. But there are other more EXCLUSIVE after-hours events, like those for Disney Vacation Club members. Moonlight Magic is one of those events. In 2022, we saw Moonlight Magic return to Disney World (and quickly sell out!), but now we’ve got an update for DVC Members for 2023!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Disney Travel Agents

Planning for a Disney trip can be overwhelming — it’s hard to know where to start!. There are so many aspects of a Disney trip that need planning like choosing dates, buying tickets, making Park Pass Reservations, deciding which hotel to stay at, figuring out if you want to buy Genie+ — we could go on and on. So why do this all by yourself when you DON’T have to figure it out alone?
Disney Is Ready to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in EPCOT!

It might not technically even be Christmas yet but Disney is already celebrating the New Year. They released a new pair of 2023 Ears recently, tons of 2023-inspired merchandise, and they’ve announced new nighttime shows coming next year. Recently, while we were in EPCOT — we found another way Disney is prepping for the New Year and we think it looks like tons of fun!
RUN, Don’t Walk to Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs for Limited-Time Treats!

One of the BEST places to get a treat in Disney World is bringing back a popular snack for a limited time!. Gideon’s Bakehouse is a hugely popular bakery at Disney Springs (the shopping and dining district in Disney World). The bakehouse even has to use a virtual queue sometimes because of high demand for their half-pound cookies and enormous slices of cake. For a limited time, you’ll be able to get a special holiday snack at this shop!

