Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
disneyfoodblog.com
As One Ride Reopens, 9 Other Attractions Remain CLOSED in Disney World
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, which means higher Genie+ prices, big crowds, and lots of festive snacks, decorations, and merchandise!. If you’re in the parks this week, there are a few ride closures you’ll need to know about. Certain rides, hotel pools, and other Disney attractions are closed for refurbishments, and those updates could affect your vacation. Check out a full list of the closures here!
disneyfoodblog.com
Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year
The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
Guardians Invite Pair Of Pitchers To Spring Training
Cleveland signed Caleb Baragar and Caleb Simpson each to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training.
REPORT: Los Angeles Dodgers to Release Trevor Bauer
In the wake of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's reinstatement to Major League Baseball and the reduction of his suspension to 194 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to release Bauer, but have yet to announce a decision, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team
A former Minnesota Twins fan favorite has found a new team, and he is headed to another country to play. Willians Astudillo has signed to play in Japan with the SoftBank Hawks, Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. Willians Astudillo has signed with Japan's SoftBank Hawks. The MAS Agency client receives a $1.35M guarantee with a... The post Ex-Twins fan favorite signs with Japanese team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cy Young Winner Would Be Perfect Option For Red Sox To Bolster Rotation
Should the Red Sox consider a move?
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
Red Sox Reportedly Release Former All-Star After Short Stint In Boston
The Red Sox made a move Thursday
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
disneyfoodblog.com
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World
We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
disneyfoodblog.com
If You Grab This Disney World DOLE WHIP, Consider Yourself Lucky
We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and Disney World is STILL rolling out the holiday snacks!. We’ve been trying a lot of seasonal treats over the past few months, but now we’ve got a few more to check out in this last round before the big day. So now, we’re heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to pick up a fan fave — Dole whip!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Satu’li Canteen Treat We Come Back to EVERY. YEAR. in Disney World
Happy holidays from Disney World, it’s time to eat some sweets!. We’ve tried dozens of treats all around the parks and resorts this holiday season, but we’re not done yet, even though Christmas is just a few days away. Today, we’re heading to Animal Kingdom to pick up a delicious snack from years past!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: BIG Disney World NEWS in 2022
OKAY, everyone — it’s time for the Sparknotes version of what all happened in the Disney World parks (and the Disney company, in general) during 2022. (Spoiler alert — it was a LOT.) The changes, events, and announcements that happened this year will continue to impact the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Prices Soar for Holiday Weekend in Disney World
We’ve been taking in all the sights and sounds from the parks this week so you can be prepared for your next trip. From crowds to wait times to Genie+, we’re keeping track of it all. And today, Genie+ has reached its highest price yet again. It’s no...
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are expected to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi this offseason.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Train CHANGES, Critical Princess Restaurant News, and Other Massive Disney Updates
Pull up a chair folks, this has been a BIG week for Disney!. With the holidays approaching there are some important fireworks changes taking place. Plus, buffets are returning to one restaurant, princesses are returning to another, and we’ve got a massive update about the Walt Disney World Railroad. Join us now as we recap the BIGGEST news from this past week!
disneyfoodblog.com
Attention DVC Members: Moonlight Magic Is Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2023!
Disney’s holiday parties like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (in Disney World) can give you the chance to enjoy special entertainment, food, and more in the park once others have left for the day. But there are other more EXCLUSIVE after-hours events, like those for Disney Vacation Club members. Moonlight Magic is one of those events. In 2022, we saw Moonlight Magic return to Disney World (and quickly sell out!), but now we’ve got an update for DVC Members for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Disney Travel Agents
Planning for a Disney trip can be overwhelming — it’s hard to know where to start!. There are so many aspects of a Disney trip that need planning like choosing dates, buying tickets, making Park Pass Reservations, deciding which hotel to stay at, figuring out if you want to buy Genie+ — we could go on and on. So why do this all by yourself when you DON’T have to figure it out alone?
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Is Ready to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in EPCOT!
It might not technically even be Christmas yet but Disney is already celebrating the New Year. They released a new pair of 2023 Ears recently, tons of 2023-inspired merchandise, and they’ve announced new nighttime shows coming next year. Recently, while we were in EPCOT — we found another way Disney is prepping for the New Year and we think it looks like tons of fun!
disneyfoodblog.com
RUN, Don’t Walk to Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs for Limited-Time Treats!
One of the BEST places to get a treat in Disney World is bringing back a popular snack for a limited time!. Gideon’s Bakehouse is a hugely popular bakery at Disney Springs (the shopping and dining district in Disney World). The bakehouse even has to use a virtual queue sometimes because of high demand for their half-pound cookies and enormous slices of cake. For a limited time, you’ll be able to get a special holiday snack at this shop!
