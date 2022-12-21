Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrate Christmas Eve at Enchantment in the Park in West Bend, WI
December 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Bundle up, turn on the seat warmers and celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive through Enchantment in the Park at Regner Park in West Bend, WI. Open tonight and to keep volunteers safe, food and money donations will be collected...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Enchantment in the Park CANCELLED tonight, December 23
December 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – With the winter storm and extreme cold the decision has been made to close Enchantment tonight, Friday, December 23. Enchantment in the Park is the largest outdoor light display in Washington County. The annual even also helps collect items for local food pantries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Come enjoy Enchantment in the Park
West Bend, WI – Enchantment in the Park is in full swing at Regner Park in West Bend. There are plenty of new displays. Click HERE for a schedule. Thanks to all the volunteers who helped with setting up the displays and thanks to all the nightly volunteers who are greeting guests, serving hot drinks, and collecting items for the local food pantries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Students at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI participate in Christmas service project | By Michelle Spaeth
West Bend, WI – With Christmas quickly approaching, the primary grades at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI participated in a service project to prepare for Christmas and Jesus’ birthday. The students collected items to make birthday bags containing cake mix, frosting, plates, napkins, and candles. Washington...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO FLASHBACK 2015 | A final Hallelujah by Karen Wysocky
West Bend, WI – It was like a class reunion combined with homecoming combined with Christmas Mass as retiring West Bend High School choir director Karen Wysocky led the largest alumni rendition of Hallelujah Chorus on stage at the Silver Lining Arts Center. The turnout of alumni almost crushed the stage. The date was December 2015.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
On Milwaukee
Public Table to close in West Allis
A cozy spot built for noshing and conversation in West Allis is closing its doors. Public Table, 5835 W. National Ave. in West Allis, announced today on Facebook that it will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 24 after a final brunch service. "You! Public Table Nation!. Johnny and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
PHOTO GALLERY | Santa’s arrival at WB Airport in 2015
West Bend, WI – More than 400 children and their families turned out at the West Bend Airport in 2015 on a Saturday morning to see Santa arrive by helicopter. The event is coordinated annually by the EAA Kettle Moraine Chapter 1158.
nbc15.com
Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
All-fiber internet network expanding to West Bend and Washington County, WI
The network, which will be TDS’ first fiber build in Washington County, will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8Gig, while 10Gig dedicated connections will be available for businesses. Washington County Insider on YouTube. TDS’ plans demonstrate the importance of fast and reliable internet...
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
School closings in Washington Co. as dicey weather forecast
December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A lot of snow is in the forecast and apparently it’s barreling down on Washington County and the surrounding area. With that news local schools are taking note and canceling class on Thursday, December 22. This note has been...
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Tracking Santa and his sleigh on Christmas Eve
Washington Co., WI – If you’d like to check in on Santa’s progress, click HERE for the official NORAD Santa tracking sight. Pretty fun to see Santa’s travels and check out how much of the country there is to explore.
