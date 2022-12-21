ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vI3M2_0jqJPBhr00

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about.

12 things you didn’t know about the New River Gorge National Park

Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the same person? WV Tourism has compiled a list of 20 interesting facts about West Virginia you might not have known!

  • West Virginia was not the first choice for the state’s name. West Virginia was originally going to be named “Kanawha” to honor a local Native American tribe, but after seceding from the Commonwealth of Virginia, officials wanted to keep Virginia in the name.

  • West Virginia is the only state completely within the Appalachian Mountain range, hence the nickname the Mountain State.

  • North America’s largest alluvial diamond was found in Peterstown. It is known as the Punch Jones Diamond after William “Punch” Jones and his father Grover found the diamond in 1928.

  • Outdoor advertising got its start in Wheeling when the Bloch Brothers Tobacco Company painted bridges and barns with “Treat Yourself to the Best, Chew Mail Pouch.”

  • The first rural free delivery mail service took place in 1896 in Charles Town through the Post Office Department’s pilot program to determine the feasibility for rural delivery for the rest of the country.

  • Harrisville is home to America’s oldest dime store, Berdine’s Five and Dime, which has been continuously operating since 1908.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwnJw_0jqJPBhr00
Berdine’s Five and Dime
  • Cecil Underwood made history in 1956 when he became the state’s youngest governor at 34 – then again in 1996 when he became the state’s oldest governor after being reelected at 74.

  • West Virginia is the third most forested state. In fact, the Monongahela National Forest covers nearly a million acres of land and spans across 10 counties.
West Virginia Governor will create bill to ban all apps owned by Chinese Government including TikTok
  • West Virginia is comparable in size to both Latvia and Lithuania.

  • Contrary to its name, the New River is actually one of the oldest in the world and unusually flows south to north because it was formed before the mountains.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSY0P_0jqJPBhr00
New River Gorge Bridge
  • Standing tall at 292 feet, the State Capitol dome is higher than the dome at the nation’s capital.

  • West Virginia is located within a day’s drive from 75% of the U.S. population, yet remains an untouched gem among outdoor enthusiasts.

  • The Golden Delicious Apple originated in Clay County in 1905.

  • The USS West Virginia was hit during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy. The mast from the ship now lives on West Virginia University’s campus, in front of Oglebay Hall.

  • The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston on Summers Street.

  • The Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, a National Historic Landmark, is the largest hand-cut stone masonry building in North America and second in the world to the Kremlin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzK3r_0jqJPBhr00
Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
  • The largest sycamore tree in the world was located in Webster Springs until it fell in 2010 when it was estimated to be over 500 years old!

  • The Phil G. McDonald Bridge in Beckley is the highest truss bridge in the world at 700 feet tall, although it’s often overshadowed by the famous New River Gorge Bridge.

  • West Virginia was home to the first land battle of the Civil War at the Battle of Philippi in 1861.

  • You don’t have to travel far to see the world – West Virginia holds the record for having the most towns named after cities in other countries, including Athens, Berlin, Cairo, Calcutta, Geneva and Shanghai.

West Virginia continues to prove it is one of the most unique and beautiful places in the world.

Stick with 59News for more digital content similar to this story!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
NIH Director's Blog

Building a Statewide Clinical Trials Network for Cancer Care in West Virginia

Jame Abraham, MD,1,11 James Keresztury, ACSW,1 John Azar, MD,2 Manish Monga, MD,3 Timothy Bowers, MD,4 Mathew Page Jones, MD,5 Maria Tria Tirona, MD,6 Jondavid Pollock, MD,3 Craig Coonley, MD,7 Steven Jubelirer, MD,8 James Frame, MD,8 Patti Fogg, MS,9 Molly Getto, BSN,1 Shannon Filburn, BSN, MBA,1 John Naim, PhD,1 Dan Lucas, PharmD,8 William Petros, PharmD,1,10 Sharon Hall, MSM,11 and Scot C. Remick, MD1.
MARYLAND STATE
bowhuntingmag.com

West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8

David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
IOWA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
beltmag.com

Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia

“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

West Virginia DOH releases timelapse of Donald M. Legg bridge lowering

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) released a time lapse video showing lowering of the main span of the Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge. A memorable day on the jobsite of one of Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity projects, the main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge was lowered onto a barge for removal on, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

$4.7 Million Livestock Management project through WVU announced by Manchin, Capito

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding up to $4,795,300 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a livestock systems management project through West Virginia University (WVU). The project will provide financial and technical assistance to Appalachian farmers […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy