How Disney World Is Getting BETTER in 2023
There are several things we’re DREADING about Disney World in 2023, like surge pricing, larger crowds, and several major ride closures. But there are also many ways in which Disney World is going to be BETTER than ever next year. New rides are going to open, some existing rides...
How Much Is Disney Plus? Here’s the Secret to Get a Free Subscription Now That Prices Are Raised
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can...
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Merchandise For Underrated Disney Films
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a wildly good time. (See what we did there?) Disney World has been pretty busy as we’re wrapping up 2022 with new menu announcements, ticket price increases, and new merchandise to prep for the New Year! Now we’re headed into Animal Kingdom to see everything new we found this past week!
10 Rides Have Wait Times OVER 100 Minutes in Disney World Today 😳
If you’re heading to Disney World during these next few days, pack your patience pants. In fact, pack all the patience pants you own — you’re gonna need ’em!. The crowds at Disney World have been weird during the holiday season, with some spots incredibly crowded while others were a little emptier. In terms of wait times, you can find some seriously LONG waits as folks pile into the parks to enjoy the last bit of 2022. Even rides you’d NEVER expect to be super busy might surprise you. But today, well…some of those wait times were really making us cringe.
THOUSANDS of Holiday Flights Canceled — And the Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet
The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people. Add weather complications into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. A holiday travel warning was issued by President Biden earlier this week, and delays and cancelations already started affecting airports before Christmas Day arrived. But one popular airline, in particular, has been at the center of some of this travel nightmare.
What It’s Like To See REAL SNOW In a Disney Park
With the recent arctic blast that hit Florida and brought with it freezing temperatures, many dreamed of Disney World seeing a true snowstorm that wasn’t made of just snoap!. Ultimately, the parks didn’t end up having a true White Christmas. But another Disney park just saw its first snowfall of winter and it’s just as beautiful as you could imagine!
2 NEW Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve already shared our 2023 ultimate guides to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as a list of the best Disney hotels for the new year. But, if you’re looking for a Disney way to celebrate the new year without being in the parks, there are some new Minnie ears you can’t miss!
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
Our Jaws Hit the Floor When We Spotted This Disney x Target Item 😲
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Have you always dreamed of going to your own ball, a la Cinderella in her beautiful golden coach?. Well, Cinderella fans are in for a treat, because we spotted...
Paris Hilton Shows How Celebrities Go Undercover at Disney Parks
Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
Why You Should RUN to Gideon’s Bakehouse Today in Disney Springs
If you’re in Disney World today, there’s one place you need to RUSH to so you can grab some limited-time snacks!. Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs often has limited-time and seasonal snacks available, but Christmas Day is a particularly special occasion at this spot. Here’s what you need to know.
The Pearl-Covered Mickey Head That’ll Make You Whip Out Your Christmas Gift Card!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Has your wallet recovered from all the holiday shopping yet? We hope so because BaubleBar has released a shiny new must-have and it’s Mickey-shaped!. BaubleBar is constantly blessing...
Get a Disney 50th Anniversary Item For Nearly 50% OFF Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios is the ultimate icon of the park. You can see the top of the attraction from far away, and for many this...
Full Look at Hotel, Ticket, and Dining Cancelation Policies in Disney World
You’ve planned this Disney World trip for months, maybe even years, but at the last second…something happens that ruins your plans!. This could especially be true during the holiday season when travel complications due to weather and other problems can arise. Whether you encounter a flight cancelation, a last-minute illness, or other problem that will force you to adjust your Disney World trip plans, you’ll need to know about Disney World’s cancelation policies, and we’ve got all the details here.
FULL LIST of NEW Treats Announced for Disney World!
We’re just a few days away from the end of the year, and we’re ready to kick off 2023!. With the remaining days we have left until next year in Disney World, we’re watching the crowds (it’s a popular time to visit!), looking out for new merchandise, and of course, scouring the parks for some limited-time treats. And now, Disney World has announced ALL the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day eats and drinks that will be available!
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the TRON Coaster in Disney World!
It’s Christmas Day and you know what that means…time to watch your TV?!. We’ve already experienced Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays, and the wild winter weather Orlando is experiencing this Christmas. But Christmas Day and Disney equal one important thing — Disney’s Magical Christmas Day Parade!
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
