ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Austin Butler Responds To Claims That He ‘Can’t Stop Talking Like Elvis Presley’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAjny_0jqJO8OW00

Austin Butler wowed movie lovers with his brilliant performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. However, it seems the actor may have brought the role into his real life as some fans keep wondering why his natural speaking voice still sounds like that of the King of Rock n Roll.

Recently, while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, the 31-year-old shed light on the concerns of his fans and viewers who believed he was so immersed in the character that he is struggling to get back to his true self.

Austin Butler clears the rumors about his voice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuq0L_0jqJO8OW00
Youtube Video Screenshot

During his opening monologue on the show, Butler explained that there has been no alteration in his voice and it sounds just like it has always been. “I do want to address something,” he said. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I’ve played Elvis my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true, I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it. Here’s a clip from an interview I did 10 years ago.”

Butler then proceeded to show the audience footage of his 2012 interview with AfterBuzz TV while promoting his role as Sebastian Kydd on The Carrie Diaries. However, in the video, his voice was modified to sound extremely high-pitched.

The actor talks about how he prepared for his character in ‘Elvis’

However, in an interview with Variety, Butler disclosed some of the lifestyle changes he made to deliver on his character in the movie. “During Elvis, I didn’t see my family for about three years,” Butler revealed. “I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WyOM_0jqJO8OW00
ELVIS, Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, 2022. © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

For Butler, he was just doing his best to stay focused on the role to achieve great success in the movie. However, some of his fans disagree with the approach as they tag it “extreme.”

Austin Butler might get an Oscar nomination for his role in ‘Elvis’

Butler’s all-encompassing Elvis portrayal has already been noted by critics and he is been tipped as one of the major contenders for the 2023 Oscar Best Actor category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWvwP_0jqJO8OW00
Youtube Video Screenshot

Despite offering up a great performance, it is still a question of whether or not Elvis Presley will be the role that launches Austin Butler into superstardom and gets him his first Oscar.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

All That Baz: How Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Tells The Truth Behind An Icon Who “Just Wanted To Love And Be Loved In Return”

The night Baz Luhrmann premiered his film Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on Priscilla Presley. She had turned 77 the day before, and in the 45 years since her former husband’s death, she’d suffered many cartoonish caricatures and lame imitations of the man she loved. But that night, as the credits rolled, she cried. Luhrmann was relieved; after all, Presley’s blessing wasn’t something the director took for granted. “I really mean this with great respect, because now we’re like family,” he says, “but she got a little bit vocal about her doubts. She said, ‘I don’t know,...
The Independent

Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media

Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Distractify

Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details

Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
9K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy