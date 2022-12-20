University of Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing, received and accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl on February 2, 2023. The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. The game will be hosted in Las Vegas and will be an opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts. The Shrine Bowl is more than just a game though, while showcasing their talents, the bowl helps raise the profile of Shriners Children, to continue to offer hope and healing and reach more kids in more places. All the proceeds raised from the Shrine Bowl gets donated back to help Shriners Children.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO