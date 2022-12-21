Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans
According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
crypto-academy.org
Rubic Exchange Hack – Over $1.4M Lost
Rubic is a cross-chain DEX aggregator which allows users to trade native tokens via the RubicProxy contract’s routerCallNative function. It will first determine whether the target Router of the necessary call entered by the user is on the protocol’s white list before redeeming. The multi-chain exchange protocol was...
crypto-academy.org
Justin Sun The Secret Top Client Of Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie
Justin Sun, one of the youngest and wealthiest crypto developers in the crypto industry, is believed to hold a large amount of Bitcoin in one place, U.S.-based Valkyrie Investment. According to a private financial document, in August, Valkyrie, a crypto asset manager, held more than $580 million in BTC belonging...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Asks Bankruptcy Judge To Stop BlockFi From Claiming Robinhood Shares
With John J. Ray III as its new CEO, FTX is pleading with the bankruptcy court looking through the exchange’s collapse to halt the sale of almost $450 million worth of Robinhood shares. Due to a large number of creditors fighting for ownership of these shares, according to FTX’s...
crypto-academy.org
Craig Wright’s Campaign to Convince He Invented Bitcoin
The Australian computer scientist, Craig Wright, has claimed for years that he was Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym for the creator of Bitcoin. He published a tweet on Thursday, saying that he might be ending his campaign to convince the world that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, aka Bitcoin’s creator. “I...
crypto-academy.org
Do Kwon Cashes Out Bitcoins in Serbia
Following the Terra-LUNA crisis in May, Do Kwon, co-founder of Terra, is on the move. Do Kwon has been located in Serbia by South Korean authorities who are looking into the Terra-LUNA issue. However, Serbia and South Korea do not have an extradition agreement. According to South Korean media on...
crypto-academy.org
SBF & Ellison Surprised BTC “Isn’t Down More”
Earlier in November, the FTX cryptocurrency exchange crashed. Its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and the head of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, are allegedly behind the collapse of the exchange. Just as the exchange began collapsing, the executives of both FTX and Alameda exchanged messages on a private chat stating that they are surprised that the price of Bitcoin wasn’t crashing as much. While the whole crypto community was closely monitoring the price of Bitcoin and FTT at the time, the ones causing the crash were preoccupied with analyzing why the price of Bitcoin was not as heavily affected by the collapse. For your information, the chat consists of Ellison, SBF, and an executive of Alameda.
