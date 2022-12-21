ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach

Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeking Help for Couple Hospitalized After Davie Mobile Home Destroyed in Fire

The family of a Davie couple who remains hospitalized after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire earlier in December is asking for help. Gabriela Pesantes said her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nachi and Raul, were sleeping in the home when the fire occurred December 12 at around 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest 18th Court. Davie Fire Rescue was working on the scene until around 5 a.m. to extinguish the flames and put out hotspots, officials said.
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Search for Missing 15-Year-Old From Tamarac

Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Tamarac since Monday. Joseph Angel Rodriguez was last seen at around 5:49 a.m. near the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit said. Rodriguez was driving a white 2021 Kia Seltos...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Rapper Future Surprises Families With Holiday Gift Giveaway in Little Haiti

While the rapper Future may have been born and raised in Atlanta, the multi-platinum record selling musician gave back to the community in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday with a gift giveaway in time for the holidays. The 39-year-old rapper, whose given name is Nayvadius Cash, surprised families with the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Extends Cold Weather Emergency as Temperatures Expected to Dip

HOPE South Florida - 1100 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. "Homelessness is a community problem that requires a collective community response driven through collaboration," said Broward County Human Services Department Director Tara Williams. Broward County's Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and its partners are distributing blankets and cold weather gear to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

