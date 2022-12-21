The family of a Davie couple who remains hospitalized after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire earlier in December is asking for help. Gabriela Pesantes said her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nachi and Raul, were sleeping in the home when the fire occurred December 12 at around 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest 18th Court. Davie Fire Rescue was working on the scene until around 5 a.m. to extinguish the flames and put out hotspots, officials said.

