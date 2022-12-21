Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May. William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says. BSO deputies responded...
Man Fatally Shot Girlfriend's Ex After Dispute at Miami Springs Home: Police
A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during a dispute at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, authorities said. The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at an efficiency at a home in the 600 block of South Drive, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach
Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
Man Wanted in 1987 Kidnapping and Murder in Miami-Dade Arrested: Police
More than 35 years after a botched drug deal ended with a kidnapping and fatal shooting in Miami-Dade, one of the men responsible who fled to Venezuela has been taken into custody in South Florida, authorities said. Ricardo Calderon, 66, was arrested at Miami International Airport Wednesday night to face...
Family Seeking Help for Couple Hospitalized After Davie Mobile Home Destroyed in Fire
The family of a Davie couple who remains hospitalized after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire earlier in December is asking for help. Gabriela Pesantes said her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nachi and Raul, were sleeping in the home when the fire occurred December 12 at around 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest 18th Court. Davie Fire Rescue was working on the scene until around 5 a.m. to extinguish the flames and put out hotspots, officials said.
BSO Search for Missing 15-Year-Old From Tamarac
Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Tamarac since Monday. Joseph Angel Rodriguez was last seen at around 5:49 a.m. near the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit said. Rodriguez was driving a white 2021 Kia Seltos...
Broward School Aide Accused of Touching Students Faced Similar Allegations in 2021
An aide at a Pembroke Pines high school arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision had been investigated for similar accusations last year but was never prosecuted, records showed. John Harrison Smith, 53, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include lewd and lascivious molestation...
Street Lights Installed on South Florida Roadways Are Wrong Color Due to Defect: FDOT
Have you noticed anything different while driving at night in South Florida? When you're driving on some local roads, you may look up and notice the roads have a different glow. While the lights are supposed to be white, they are actually glowing the colors blue or purple. In Broward...
Rapper Future Surprises Families With Holiday Gift Giveaway in Little Haiti
While the rapper Future may have been born and raised in Atlanta, the multi-platinum record selling musician gave back to the community in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday with a gift giveaway in time for the holidays. The 39-year-old rapper, whose given name is Nayvadius Cash, surprised families with the...
Broward Extends Cold Weather Emergency as Temperatures Expected to Dip
HOPE South Florida - 1100 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. "Homelessness is a community problem that requires a collective community response driven through collaboration," said Broward County Human Services Department Director Tara Williams. Broward County's Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and its partners are distributing blankets and cold weather gear to...
