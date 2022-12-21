ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sfstandard.com

Free Love & LSD: How the ‘Human Be-In’ Launched the Summer of Love

The Summer of Love has been a part of the popular lexicon for more than half a century. It is a shorthand for the era of good feeling that centered around peace, love and the hippie ethos—before the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy and Malcolm X—and it is inextricably linked to the music and pop culture of mid- to late 1960s San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Anglican, Apostate or Agnostic: How Religious Is San Francisco?

The holiday season is a time for gift exchanges, mulled wine and twinkling lights—but it’s also a time of year rooted in spiritual traditions and religious gatherings across the country. Though San Francisco’s holiday-time offerings reflect the spiritual diversity of its residents, the city is perhaps better known...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Surprising Bay Area Stories Behind Those Small-Town Hats Everyone is Wearing

Do you feel like you’ve been seeing black trucker hats emblazoned with patches that name-check small-town California everywhere you look? Well, it’s because you have. Luke Fraser, the founder of Bart Bridge and the man responsible for the ubiquitous embroidered patch caps, says people are always telling him they see his hats all over the place. “It’s one of those things I keep hearing,” Fraser said. “And I don’t know what to make of it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022

As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Meet Marin’s Dr. Miguel Delgado

Dr. Miguel Delgado, a cosmetic surgeon with offices in Novato and San Francisco, was recently featured in San Francisco Magazine as one of the best plastic surgeons in the Bay Area. Dr. Delgado’s Cosmetic Surgery Center provides private, concierge care in a state-of-the-art surgical facility on the Novato Community Hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Upworthy

Librarian archives everything they find between the pages of books and it's a time capsule of its own

Libraries are wonderful places for people who love silence, warmth and books. They often become a way to form beautiful connections with others who share the love of reading too. There is one element of borrowing books from the library that doesn't come with store-bought books. It is the beautiful notes, bookmarks and personal items that people leave behind deliberately or forgetfully while returning a book. In order to provide an intriguing window into the lives of the people in her town, library director Sharon McKellar has been documenting all of the knickknacks left behind in books at the Oakland Public Library for almost ten years. These relics, which range from sketches to sentimental postcards, show how individuals engaged with the library and its books, reports My Modern Met.
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps

Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

