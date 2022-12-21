Read full article on original website
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
disneyfoodblog.com
$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World
Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
disneyfoodblog.com
DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Impact Orlando Airport Ahead of Holiday Weekend
So, you may or may not have heard about this little, tiny, insignificant little ARCTIC BLAST that is currently making its way across the United States from Alaska. Meteorologists are promising freezing temperatures this weekend, with the coldest day being Christmas Eve. And, if you’re getting ready to fly to or from Orlando, you might want to be prepared for flight delays — and potentially even cancelations.
WESH
Flight delays, cancellations at Orlando airport interferes with travelers' holiday plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Right now, at Orlando International Airport, there are upwards of 275 delays and more than 110 cancellations. That's about double the number for this same time Thursday. Talk about bad timing. This is the fourth busiest day of the holiday travel season. By mid-afternoon, the massive...
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
New Sonic to Open in Winter Garden
Most Sonic locations are designed for customers to drive up to and order, then eat in their cars or head home. Some Sonic locations feature recreational facilities such as volleyball courts or playgrounds for children.
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Locally Owned Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Melbourne
“I like the area and there’s not many Mediterranean options here.”
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
piratesandprincesses.net
Disney Is Once Again Suing Over Walt Disney World Property Values
It seems that Disney is once again spending a lot of time and money suing the Orange County Property Appraiser. This is a different appraiser than the one they were fighting before. Previously Rick Singh was the Orange County Property Appraiser and he was replaced with Amy Mercardo, who is more amicable and will work with Disney more, having given them credits in the past, but apparently it’s not enough.
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
Locally-Owned Asian Restaurant to Open in Melbourne
Given the lack of sit-down Asian-cuisine restaurants in the immediate vicinity, Ruby Asian Taste will be in a unique position to succeed without overwhelming competition.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
Salty Bagel and Grill to Open Third Location
It is notable that, according to the brand’s social media,Salty Bagel and Grill frequently sells out of bagels, an inarguable testament to their popularity in coastal Florida.
