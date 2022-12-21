ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World

Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Impact Orlando Airport Ahead of Holiday Weekend

So, you may or may not have heard about this little, tiny, insignificant little ARCTIC BLAST that is currently making its way across the United States from Alaska. Meteorologists are promising freezing temperatures this weekend, with the coldest day being Christmas Eve. And, if you’re getting ready to fly to or from Orlando, you might want to be prepared for flight delays — and potentially even cancelations.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Is Once Again Suing Over Walt Disney World Property Values

It seems that Disney is once again spending a lot of time and money suing the Orange County Property Appraiser. This is a different appraiser than the one they were fighting before. Previously Rick Singh was the Orange County Property Appraiser and he was replaced with Amy Mercardo, who is more amicable and will work with Disney more, having given them credits in the past, but apparently it’s not enough.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE

