CORNELIUS, N.C. – A small group gathered Thursday night in the Cornelius Town Square to hold a vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The girl has been missing for a month. Business owner and vigil organizer Jules Wyatt says, “I keep thinking about how cold it is outside, how wet is it outside, where is she, what’s going on with her? And we just don’t know. We just don’t know anything at this point.”

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO