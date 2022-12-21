Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery
GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
WBTV
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night. Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
wccbcharlotte.com
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Insight Into Madalina Cojocari’s Extended Family
CORNELIUS, N.C. – A small group gathered Thursday night in the Cornelius Town Square to hold a vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The girl has been missing for a month. Business owner and vigil organizer Jules Wyatt says, “I keep thinking about how cold it is outside, how wet is it outside, where is she, what’s going on with her? And we just don’t know. We just don’t know anything at this point.”
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Woman Charged
46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
WBTV
New deputies join Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. New deputies include James Hinson, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie. Deputy Pollock was awarded “Top Physical Fitness” for being the...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
qcnews.com
One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.
SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
