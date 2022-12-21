If you want to live affordably near a national park, consider West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Outdoor , an adventure and travel magazine, set out to find the most affordable place to own a slice of paradise near a national park, and West Virginia won by a landslide.
According to the ranking, living near West Virginia’s only national park, the New River Gorge Park & Preserve, is about 30% cheaper than any other national park in the country.
The ranking’s author used Zillow’s research to determine that someone wanting to live in the New River Gorge area could buy a home for an average of $90,827 in Summers County or $94,633 in Fayette County. He also pointed out that small fixer-upper homes are available for closer to $50,000 in West Virginia’s “dirtbag’s paradise,” as he called it.Finance website says to buy property in this West Virginia ski town
In fact, a run-down house about a mile from the park entrance inspired the ranking. “ A few shingles and a fresh coat of paint, and that house would be as good as new , I thought. I was sure all the raccoons and opossums most assuredly living in the house now would make for great roommates. After that initial chuckle, I began to think in earnest how cool it would be to have a national park as your backyard.”
After New River Gorge, the next cheapest park area to buy a home is Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, where a house will cost an average of $145,484.West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
If you have more expensive tastes, you can live near the most expensive national park, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Due to less than 3% of the county being private land, a home in Teton County costs an average of $1.69 million—which makes a West Virginia fixer-upper sound like a steal.
