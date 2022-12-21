Read full article on original website
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World
We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
Here’s What Happens INSIDE the TRON Train Tunnel in Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad is reopening after being closed since 2018. The train got a bit of a makeover, including a new narration and a new route that just so happens to go under Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction — TRON Lightcycle Run. We got the chance to climb aboard the train, and now we’re showing you what it’s like to go through the TRON tunnel on the train in Magic Kingdom.
REVIEW: Is Be Our Guest Restaurant Worth the $70 Price Tag in Disney World? We Found Out.
If you ask a Disney World vacationer about the restaurants that they feel they absolutely HAVE to visit, there’s one spot that will likely come up in the conversation. Be Our Guest Restaurant has been one of Disney World’s most popular restaurants ever since it opened back in 2012. We’ve been many times in the last decade, but is it REALLY worth the hefty price for the experience? Things have changed a lot here since 2020, and we’re going back to bring you our honest thoughts.
Genie+ Stays at Highest Price on Christmas Eve in Disney World
Merry Christmas Eve to those of you who celebrate! If you don’t — Happy Saturday!. If you’re in the parks, you can watch some special holiday entertainment over the next few days, and there are tons of holiday snacks to grab around the resort. While all of that is wonderful, there can be some downsides to visiting during the most magical time of the year — primarily crowds. And with big crowds and high levels of demand for the parks can come some BIG increases on Genie+ prices. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing…
There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!
If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
REVIEW: A SIMPLE Magic Kingdom Meal May Be One of Our New Favorites
We’re keeping an eye on the Christmas Eve crowds in Disney World today and watching those Disney Genie+ prices. If you’re in the parks today, maybe you have a dining reservation scheduled, but if you don’t, we found a delicious, simple new offering at a quick service location that you can’t miss!
If You Grab This Disney World DOLE WHIP, Consider Yourself Lucky
We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and Disney World is STILL rolling out the holiday snacks!. We’ve been trying a lot of seasonal treats over the past few months, but now we’ve got a few more to check out in this last round before the big day. So now, we’re heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to pick up a fan fave — Dole whip!
The Satu’li Canteen Treat We Come Back to EVERY. YEAR. in Disney World
Happy holidays from Disney World, it’s time to eat some sweets!. We’ve tried dozens of treats all around the parks and resorts this holiday season, but we’re not done yet, even though Christmas is just a few days away. Today, we’re heading to Animal Kingdom to pick up a delicious snack from years past!
BREAKING: Reopening Date For the TRAIN in Magic Kingdom!
HUGE NEWS for Disney World fans: the Walt Disney World Railroad is finally BACK! We’re heading to Magic Kingdom now to check it out. The Walt Disney World Railroad is a Magic Kingdom attraction that’s been closed for multiple years now, but it is finally reopening to guests TODAY! We got the chance to ride the train and check out the new changes and couldn’t wait to share more details with you!
What’s New at EPCOT: A Game That Might Be Better Than the Rides
Helloooooo from the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow — or EPCOT, as we like to call it. This park has been going through some serious changes, and we’ve been keeping up with them all! From new restaurants to rides and more, there’s always something new to see — so let’s check out what’s new in EPCOT!
What Are Disney World Crowds Like in April
Trying to decide when to take your next Disney World trip? That can be a tricky decision!. There are so many factors to take into account — when you can take vacation days, when the kids are off school, special events happening in the parks at the time, and so much more. But one thing that can make or break your big trip? The Disney World crowd levels! And if you’re planning on visiting in April, there are a few things you should know.
Inside Look at NEW 100th Anniversary Disneyland Fireworks Show
The year 2023 is a VERY special one for the Walt Disney Company — it’s the year when the company turns 100 years old!. That is — obviously — a cause for celebration, and Disney has BIG plans to throw a big party starting in Disneyland! Sleeping Beauty Castle will get a 100th anniversary makeover AND TWO new nighttime shows are coming to the parks. Now, we’ve got some NEW details about one of those nighttime shows, Wondrous Journeys.
Disney Is Ready to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in EPCOT!
It might not technically even be Christmas yet but Disney is already celebrating the New Year. They released a new pair of 2023 Ears recently, tons of 2023-inspired merchandise, and they’ve announced new nighttime shows coming next year. Recently, while we were in EPCOT — we found another way Disney is prepping for the New Year and we think it looks like tons of fun!
PHOTOS: There’s a NEW ‘Star Wars’ Tiki Mug in Disney World!
We can’t lie, we make stops at Oga’s Cantina more than we would care to admit. We’ve been in Hollywood Studios a lot lately and this park hasn’t been short on news! Between the newest 2023 Mickey Ears to the latest updates about the upcoming restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and new merchandise, Hollywood Studios has been at the forefront of our minds. Today, we found something new over at Oga’s Cantina that Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy!
Genie+ Prices Soar for Holiday Weekend in Disney World
We’ve been taking in all the sights and sounds from the parks this week so you can be prepared for your next trip. From crowds to wait times to Genie+, we’re keeping track of it all. And today, Genie+ has reached its highest price yet again. It’s no...
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
DFB Video: BIG Disney World NEWS in 2022
OKAY, everyone — it’s time for the Sparknotes version of what all happened in the Disney World parks (and the Disney company, in general) during 2022. (Spoiler alert — it was a LOT.) The changes, events, and announcements that happened this year will continue to impact the...
See Disney’s NEW Light-Up 2023 Mickey Ears!
It’s almost time for the New Year! (And we honestly, can’t believe it!) Disney has been busy preparing for 2023 by reopening the Walt Disney World Railroad, giving us more details about brand-new nighttime shows, and releasing new merchandise for the new year. Now Disney has released even more merchandise for 2023 that’s lighting up our lives — literally!
You Can Sit at a CELEBRITY Table in Disney World. Find Out Where!
Okay, so you know us — you know that we will ALWAYS turn left at World Showcase and head straight to the Mexico Pavilion to visit La Cava del Tequila. We haven’t met many margaritas there we didn’t like, and we will keep going back again and again. We’re not alone, though — a certain celebrity has also been known to hang out at La Cava del Tequila, so much so that he now has his own table there (and we’re just a little jealous).
Find Disney Deals Up to 50% Off On Amazon Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s Christmas Eve and you might be feeling all shopped out. If you’ve been spending the past couple of months buying gifts for everyone else, you deserve to...
