Monroe, LA

Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On tomorrow, Dec. 22, Tyson Foods will donate 60,000 pounds of protein to residents and first responders in Northeast Louisiana affected by the recent storms. This donation is equivalent to 240,000 meals.

The donation will take place at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, La. from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Botulism outbreak in Vermilion Parish, FDA recalls alfalfa cubes

“We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected. We’re proud to work with our community partners in Louisiana to amplify their support and do our best to feed those in need,” said Pat Bourke, Senior Manager of Business Operations of Tyson Foods.

