Falmouth, VA

WJLA

Tractor-trailer catches fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed. Lanes were closed off, causing major backup near the incident. Road crews worked swiftly on cleaning up from the incident and removing the vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up

Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
ffxnow.com

DEVELOPING: Man killed on Fairfax County Parkway after possibly jumping in front of bus

(Updated at 3:10 p.m.) A man was struck by a bus and killed on Fairfax County Parkway this afternoon, Fairfax County police say. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the man “intentionally jumped in front of a vehicle” at the Old Keene Mill Road intersection in Burke. The call for service went out at 1:48 p.m., according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

