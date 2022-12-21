Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategyWilliam Saint ValFredericksburg, VA
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Related
WJLA
Tractor-trailer catches fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed. Lanes were closed off, causing major backup near the incident. Road crews worked swiftly on cleaning up from the incident and removing the vehicle.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Crash on I-64 East causing delays for drivers in Henrico County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound is reportedly causing delays for drivers in Henrico County.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up
Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
Woman struck and killed attempting to cross the road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives continue to investigate after a 72-year-old person was killed in a crash in Fairfax County Wednesday night. The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. at Richmond Highway and Beacon Hill Road in the Groveton area. The pedestrian, Kim Hampton, was attempting to cross the southbound...
NBC 29 News
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
Expect delays on Midlothian Turnpike near Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield
Multiple drivers in the area have reported experiencing delays on Midlothian Turnpike, which are believed to have been caused by construction closing one of the westbound lanes.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across […]
NBC 29 News
Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
mocoshow.com
Driver Struck By Passing Car After Exiting Vehicle Following Collision
A driver of a vehicle involved in a collision got out of their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle on the 11500 block of Veirs Mill Rd on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The collision occurred at approximately...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
fredericksburg.today
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford. A juvenile reckless driver was charged last night as deputies used the law enforcement radio to their full advantage. On December 21st at 10:48 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block...
Bay Net
Video: Truck Ignores School Bus Stop Sign, Nearly Hits Child
WALDORF, Md. – If you see a stopped school bus, with its red flashing lights activated, you must stop (IN EITHER DIRECTION) unless there is a physical barrier between you and the oncoming bus – not a painted median. There is NEVER an acceptable excuse to pass a...
ffxnow.com
DEVELOPING: Man killed on Fairfax County Parkway after possibly jumping in front of bus
(Updated at 3:10 p.m.) A man was struck by a bus and killed on Fairfax County Parkway this afternoon, Fairfax County police say. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the man “intentionally jumped in front of a vehicle” at the Old Keene Mill Road intersection in Burke. The call for service went out at 1:48 p.m., according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Virginia teens busted with fireworks after throwing them at vehicles while driving: officials
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities say two teens were busted with multiple boxes of fireworks after they were reportedly throwing them at passing vehicles while driving in the Stafford area Wednesday. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the call in the 2700 block of Richmond Highway just after...
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
Comments / 0