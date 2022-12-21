Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa pays visit to Hot Springs woman for her last Christmas
Santa Claus made a very special visit just two days ahead of the holidays to someone he said is beyond just being on the “nice list.”
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers seeing crashes, backups as snow reaches Little Rock
Multiple crashes happening in the Little Rock metro area are causing major backups as snow continues to roll into central Arkansas.
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area
The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 23rd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Julianne Elizabeth Weaver Fort Smith , AR age 24 & Nicholas Andrei Gerber Fort Smith , AR age 23. Bailee Neill Seelinger Bryant , AR age 29 & Quinten Demar Motto Bauxite , AR age 28.
Winter road conditions at 2 a.m. on Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas December 22nd
Mary Irene Welch, 89, of Benton passed away on December 20, 2022. Mary was born in England, AR to Vess and Winnie Childress on August 29, 1933. She worked as a Dietician Aide for more than 25 years at Saline Memorial Hospital. Mary was a Devout Christian and enjoyed Quilting, Sewing, Canning fruits and vegetables, cooking and spending time with her children.
onlyinark.com
Homer’s Kitchen Table is Off to a Great Start
Following a legend is no easy task, but that’s exactly what Homer’s Kitchen Table has set out to do after taking over the space at 11121 N Rodney Parham that was formerly occupied by Franke’s Cafeteria. I, for one, had serious doubts. Franke’s was so beloved, a staple of the Little Rock community for almost 100 years, and truly one of my favorite lunch spots.
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
Little Rock apartments struck by gunfire Thursday night
Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.
arkansastechnews.com
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-30 near Outlets of Little Rock causing massive backup
A crash on westbound Interstate 30 near Little Rock Outlets has led to traffic backups on I-30 as well as I-430 on Wednesday night.
Kait 8
Protecting your pipes from freezing temperatures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Colder temperatures mean higher chances of frozen pipes. With temperatures below freezing, it can cause a variety of plumbing problems such as busted pipes, flooding, and no water flow. Our content partner KARK spoke with Josh Gusewelle at Ray Lusk Plumbing, and he gave advice...
Hot Cabot firefighter calendar raising funds to send children to camp for burn victims
Mark your calendars because it's time to get a new one for 2023, and for the second straight year the Cabot Fire Department is selling its own for a great cause.
Experts share weather-proofing tips ahead of cold temps
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For plumbers, there aren't many times that are busier than the winter. Cold weather tends to make problems worse— something Josh Gusewelle with Ray Lusk Plumbing knows all too well. "The phone definitely rings more this time of year than others, yeah," he said....
Little Rock police investigating Thursday evening double-shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that wo people were found shot shortly before midnight Thursday.
Comments / 0