Benton, AR

KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 23rd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Julianne Elizabeth Weaver Fort Smith , AR age 24 & Nicholas Andrei Gerber Fort Smith , AR age 23. Bailee Neill Seelinger Bryant , AR age 29 & Quinten Demar Motto Bauxite , AR age 28.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas December 22nd

Mary Irene Welch, 89, of Benton passed away on December 20, 2022. Mary was born in England, AR to Vess and Winnie Childress on August 29, 1933. She worked as a Dietician Aide for more than 25 years at Saline Memorial Hospital. Mary was a Devout Christian and enjoyed Quilting, Sewing, Canning fruits and vegetables, cooking and spending time with her children.
BENTON, AR
onlyinark.com

Homer’s Kitchen Table is Off to a Great Start

Following a legend is no easy task, but that’s exactly what Homer’s Kitchen Table has set out to do after taking over the space at 11121 N Rodney Parham that was formerly occupied by Franke’s Cafeteria. I, for one, had serious doubts. Franke’s was so beloved, a staple of the Little Rock community for almost 100 years, and truly one of my favorite lunch spots.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Protecting your pipes from freezing temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Colder temperatures mean higher chances of frozen pipes. With temperatures below freezing, it can cause a variety of plumbing problems such as busted pipes, flooding, and no water flow. Our content partner KARK spoke with Josh Gusewelle at Ray Lusk Plumbing, and he gave advice...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Experts share weather-proofing tips ahead of cold temps

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For plumbers, there aren't many times that are busier than the winter. Cold weather tends to make problems worse— something Josh Gusewelle with Ray Lusk Plumbing knows all too well. "The phone definitely rings more this time of year than others, yeah," he said....
LITTLE ROCK, AR

