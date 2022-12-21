Read full article on original website
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Viviane Obenauf jailed for 19 times baseball bat murder of husband
Viviane Obenauf was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of her husband, reportedly over his reaction to her pregnancy. The women’s boxing contender was a world-class operator despite not claiming a world title. However, the Brazilian did fight a host of opponents who did go on...
Man charged with murdering grandmother, 47, found dead inside Sunderland home
A man is due in court after being charged with murdering a woman found dead in Sunderland.Police found the body of Michelle Hanson, 47 and a grandmother, inside a home in Brady Street shortly before 12.30pm on December 3.She had suffered multiple stab or slash-like wounds, the force said.Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street in the port city, was charged with killing Ms Hanson on Thursday night.With a man now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise...
Moment ‘sleepover’ killer went to swap victim’s Xbox for drugs after murdering three children
CCTV footage captured the moment a quadruple murderer took his 13-year-old victim’s Xbox to swap for drugs just hours after killing him. Damien Bendall left his partner Terri Harris’s home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, the morning after murdering Ms Harris, her two children Lacey and John Bennett, 11 and 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie, 11. Bendall was filmed leaving the house just before 6am on 19 September 2021 after the horrific attack. He took a taxi to Sheffield and was captured on CCTV carrying a bag, which contained John’s Xbox. He later traded the game console for drugs, a...
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Tory Lanez's Family Rages Outside Courthouse After Guilty Shooting Verdict
Tory Lanez's father is blowing a gasket after watching his son's conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial ... directing his anger at cops, prosecutors and even Jay-Z. Ya gotta see the video ... Tory's father launches into an epic rant outside the courthouse where his son was hauled...
Boy, 1, Eaten Alive by Crocodile in Front of Dad on Fishing Trip
A father fought in vain to save his 1-year-old boy after a crocodile snatched the baby from a canoe and ate him alive in Malaysia on Thursday morning. The father and son were traveling on a river in Sabah, eastern Malaysia, during a fishing trip when the reptile struck. The dad was unable to rescue his child from the crocodile’s jaws and was himself left with bite wounds in the attempt. Villagers rescued the father—reportedly a Palauh tribesman in his 40s—after he managed to scramble to the banks. The crocodile briefly resurfaced later holding the baby’s body before dragging him down once again. “The father suffered serious head and body injuries. His son is still missing and search operations are ongoing,” said Samoa Rashin, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency. He added that the dad had been taken to hospital for treatment and explained that many local villagers rely on the crocodile-infested waters for their livelihood and food. “We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area,” Rashin said.Read it at Daily Mail
Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel
Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
A California teen is being hailed as a hero for saving his father's life. The teen lifted a truck off his dad, who was trapped underneath the vehicle. Reporter Lee Anne Denyer with affiliate KCRA has the details.
UK mom admits to killing teen daughter by letting her get morbidly obese
A UK mom has admitted to killing her teenage daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese. Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and allowing the death of a child for failing to care for daughter Kaylea Titford, 16, according to Wales News Service. The wheelchair-bound teen was found dead in bed in her family’s home in Wales in October 2020 — having suffered “multiple medical issues,” including spina bifida, the report said. Both her parents were accused of allowing her to grow morbidly obese by not managing her diet and exercise, then failing to get her medical help when...
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
Motorcyclist Captures Terrifying Moment Pickup Truck Flew Into Him During Fatal Crash
A driver allegedly speeding in a stolen car was killed -- while the motorcyclist says he recorded his own "near death" The moment a pickup truck went flying toward Stephen Levey as he sat on his motorcycle at a red light was captured on camera -- and it's a terrifying video to watch.
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
