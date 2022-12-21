Read full article on original website
The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022
It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.
Ghost Debut Video for 3-Year-Old Song After It Goes Viral on the Internet
It's been a huge year for Ghost and one of the reasons came from a totally unexpected source. "Mary on a Cross' became a viral sensation this past summer, three years after it was initially released. And now the song is finally getting a music video, one that you can see in full below.
Listen to Lars Ulrich’s Isolated Drum Tracks From Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica's "Lux Æterna," the band's new single released Nov. 28, is still being discussed by metal fans. One point of discussion — and a topic that will be unsurprising to longtime Metallica listeners — is the drum performance on the song from Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Now, you...
How to Turn Songs Into Instrumentals Using New Apple Music Feature
You likely already sing along to many of your favorite songs, but wouldn't it be much easier if you didn't have that pesky lead singer to contend with? Well, thanks to a new Apple Music feature named Apple Sing, you may be able to turn some of your favorite songs into near instrumental versions, essentially making your favorite tracks karaoke-ready.
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth Posts Photo With Ed Sheeran – Is This Collab Finally Happening?
We might be one step closer to the long-awaited (and in the eyes of some fans, the long-feared) collaboration between Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth and pop powerhouse Ed Sheeran now that the black metal icon has shared a photo from their lunch together after "having just done something fun."
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Featured in Popular ‘Fortnite’ Video Game
The popular battle royale-styled online video game Fortnite has added a brand new Metallica "Master of Puppets" emote to the item shop, enabling gamers to express their love of metal with other players. Developed by Epic Games and first released in 2017, the game (which is available to play on...
Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge
Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Names the Most Underrated Rhythm Guitarist in Metal
Who is the most underrated rhythm guitarist in heavy metal? It's just about unanimous that the best in this category is James Hetfield, but is it possible that Metallica also boasts the most underrated player in Kirk Hammett? That's what Anthrax's Scott Ian tells Revolver. Ian discusses several of his...
Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold + Pantera to Headline Welcome to Rockville 2023
The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. As revealed this week by the organizer Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville 2023 will be headlined by Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera. It will be...
Air Guitar? Myles Kennedy Started Out in a Whole ‘Air’ Band
Myles Kennedy, the singer-songwriter and guitarist who plays in Alter Bridge and with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, recently shared how he had an "air" band as a kid. That is, a band that played only air guitar and other air instruments — no actual shredding!. Kennedy,...
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry
Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Kid Rock a Favorite Celeb for Russian Trolls to Impersonate Online, Paper Shows
Kid Rock is a favorite celebrity for Russian troll accounts to impersonate online, according to a new research paper from the social media tracking firm Graphika and Stanford University's Internet Observatory. In fact, unofficial Kid Rock pages' pervasiveness on far-right social media apps is so far-reaching that former president Donald...
10-Year-Old Rages Singing Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’ With Kid Band (O’Keefe Music Foundation)
If kids are our future, then the metal scene that lies ahead is looking really bright. Especially with the kids learning the ropes through the O'Keefe Music Foundation. After a year of brilliant covers, the group has given us one more gift before 2022 is out: A cover of Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem."
Fat Mike vs. Influencer – NOFX Singer Shaves Part of His Head for Social Media Challenge
Earlier this year, NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett revealed his plans to disband the veteran California punk rock band in 2023. Later, he extended that estimate to 2024. Now, Fat Mike has shaved part of his head for a young TikTok influencer's video. The NOFX singer and bassist happened across...
Poll: What’s the Best Tool Album? – Vote Now
Tool have one of the most dedicated fanbases in rock history, so we have a challenge for their fans — which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N...
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival
Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
Now You Can Share Spotify Wrapped Results on Snapchat – Here’s How
Spotify's 2022 Wrapped isn't over! Now there's a Snapchat lens that displays your 2022 Wrapped report on your Snapchat account, as Screen Rant has summarized. Are you ready to show all your Snapchat friends what you listened to on Spotify in 2022?. Well then let's get started! First, we'll cover...
