The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022

It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.
How to Turn Songs Into Instrumentals Using New Apple Music Feature

You likely already sing along to many of your favorite songs, but wouldn't it be much easier if you didn't have that pesky lead singer to contend with? Well, thanks to a new Apple Music feature named Apple Sing, you may be able to turn some of your favorite songs into near instrumental versions, essentially making your favorite tracks karaoke-ready.
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge

Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Air Guitar? Myles Kennedy Started Out in a Whole ‘Air’ Band

Myles Kennedy, the singer-songwriter and guitarist who plays in Alter Bridge and with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, recently shared how he had an "air" band as a kid. That is, a band that played only air guitar and other air instruments — no actual shredding!. Kennedy,...
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry

Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Kid Rock a Favorite Celeb for Russian Trolls to Impersonate Online, Paper Shows

Kid Rock is a favorite celebrity for Russian troll accounts to impersonate online, according to a new research paper from the social media tracking firm Graphika and Stanford University's Internet Observatory. In fact, unofficial Kid Rock pages' pervasiveness on far-right social media apps is so far-reaching that former president Donald...
Poll: What’s the Best Tool Album? – Vote Now

Tool have one of the most dedicated fanbases in rock history, so we have a challenge for their fans — which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N...
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
CADOTT, WI
Now You Can Share Spotify Wrapped Results on Snapchat – Here’s How

Spotify's 2022 Wrapped isn't over! Now there's a Snapchat lens that displays your 2022 Wrapped report on your Snapchat account, as Screen Rant has summarized. Are you ready to show all your Snapchat friends what you listened to on Spotify in 2022?. Well then let's get started! First, we'll cover...
