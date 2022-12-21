Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr health board declares critical incident
An internal critical incident has been declared by the health board covering north Wales. Betsi Cadwaladr health board described demand on its services over recent days as "unprecedented". It said this was due to a combination of winter viruses, parents seeking help due to concerns about strep A and injuries...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
BBC
Three NHS critical incidents end as pressures ease
Three NHS trusts have ended critical incidents which were declared earlier this week due to high patient numbers. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Portsmouth University Hospitals NHS Trust said they had cancelled the alert although they were "incredibly busy". South Central Ambulance Service said its workload had reduced although the...
BBC
Stoke and Stafford hospitals criticised after inspection
Two hospitals have been criticised after inspectors found too few staff and flaws in reporting "near misses". Inspectors visited Stafford's County Hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital in October. The trust running them said it had made "notable improvements" since a previous visit and was "disappointed" with the Care Quality...
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
Comments / 1