Corning, NY

Police cracking down on drunk driving during the holidays

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) – As with most holidays throughout the year, local law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk driving as we head into the new year.

Corning Police announced the department will have increased patrols throughout the City until January 1, 2023 as part of the Steuben County STOP-DWI campaign, which is part of New York State’s larger program.

“We want everyone to enjoy their celebrations, but it is important to have a plan to make sure that everyone is getting home safely,” said CPD Chief Kenzie Spaulding. “We will continue to work with our partner law enforcement agencies to keep people safe on the roads not only during this holiday season but throughout the year.

Corning Police reminded that the program is a statewide effort, so law enforcement across New York will be cracking down.

The announcement also said that deaths from impaired driving historically rise during the holidays. CPD said one-third of fatal crashes involve drunk driving, and 11.654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020.

“We hope everyone enjoys the holiday season,” said Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman. “Please be safe and protect yourself and others by having a designated driver if you have been drinking.”

