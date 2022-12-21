Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.

