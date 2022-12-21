Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Charged In Missing Child Alert Case Of 13-Year-Old Boy
A 40-year-old Florida woman has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody, and multiple felony drug offenses in the case of a missing 13-year-old boy. In the early morning hours of December 23, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department responded to
Incident report details bizarre behavior leading to arrest of Haleigh Cummings' father
POMONA PARK, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who went missing in 2009 was arrested on Christmas Day. Ronald Cummings, 39, was booked on several charges unrelated to the child's disappearance including drug possession, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. A Putnam County Sheriff's Office...
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
WCJB
Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 16. George Ernest Hall, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested Dec. 16 for misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bond $500.
ocala-news.com
Two people hospitalized after multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday evening. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, shortly before 7:20 p.m., OFR units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on I-75 Northbound.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
pasconewsonline.com
Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Pasco County woman
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 35-year-old Land O' Lakes woman was killed early Thursday morning after she lost control of her car and struck a tree. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on Willow Bend Parkway east of French Lane when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver died at the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
WESH
Expecting a chilly overnight
Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.
villages-news.com
Sumter County designated as critical habit for endangered Florida bristle fern
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating approximately 4,195 acres on 10 parcels as critical habitat for the rare Florida bristle fern under the Endangered Species Act. . The Florida bristle fern is a tiny bright green mat-forming plant that grows in rock solution holes that create humid microclimates like...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
'No words': Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrush painted shell
ODESSA, Fla. - A Florida wildlife sanctuary is caring for a gopher tortoise that was recently found with its shell illegally airbrushed by an unknown person. "Sometimes honestly, we have NO WORDS for what people do to animals for their entertainment," Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife wrote on Facebook. The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
