ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hurricane Force Wind Gusts In Western New York

The massive winter blizzard is packing a punch across Western New York. The blizzard has brought hurricane-force wind gusts already to the area and is expected to continue through today and tomorrow. The strongest wind gust for far today was recorded in Lackawanna when the winds reached 79 miles per...
LACKAWANNA, NY
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Report for December 24, 2022

Belleayre Mt.12/23/202200FG - LG12 - 4052 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ~ http://www.belleayre.com. Bristol Mountain12/23/202211MG - PP10 - 3010 - 02 - 08:30AM / 4:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan To Open December...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy