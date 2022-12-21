Read full article on original website
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
Bundle up, Santa: This will be the coldest Christmas Eve in CNY in more than 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the coldest Christmas Eve in Central New York in more than three decades. The National Weather Service says today’s average temperature in Syracuse will be just 9.5 degrees. The last time the average temperature was lower than that on Dec. 24 was in 1989, when it was just 3 degrees.
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
newyorkupstate.com
Saturday update: More than 76,000 customers still without power as storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8 a.m. Saturday: Upstate New York utilities are reporting 76,953 customers without power. In Central New York that number is down to 222 (155 in Oneida County, 48 in Oswego County, 10 in Cayuga County). Up north Jefferson County has been hard hit with nearly 3,800 without power and out west Erie County with nearly 25,000 without power.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
Where you can find shelter and warm up
The blizzard warning remains in effect for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until Sunday at 7 a.m.
State of emergency declared for winter storm; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 7. Wind chill could make it feel like 24 below zero. Girls basketball: Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a close contest Thursday until the shorthanded Lady Knights pulled away for a 50-43 victory. See 57 photos from the high school basketball game. (Mark DiOrio photo)
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Hurricane Force Wind Gusts In Western New York
The massive winter blizzard is packing a punch across Western New York. The blizzard has brought hurricane-force wind gusts already to the area and is expected to continue through today and tomorrow. The strongest wind gust for far today was recorded in Lackawanna when the winds reached 79 miles per...
Wind chill advisory extended through Christmas morning for parts of CNY
A wind chill advisory for parts of Central New York has been extended through Christmas morning. The National Weather service announced Saturday afternoon that the wind chill advisory will be extended to 7 a.m. Sunday. Madison and Cortland counties are among the areas impacted by the advisory, according to the...
newyorkupstate.com
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
informnny.com
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
New York Ski Report for December 24, 2022
Belleayre Mt.12/23/202200FG - LG12 - 4052 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ~ http://www.belleayre.com. Bristol Mountain12/23/202211MG - PP10 - 3010 - 02 - 08:30AM / 4:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan To Open December...
wwnytv.com
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
You Need To Do This Before Weekend Winter Blizzard
Western New York is bracing for a generation winter storm this weekend and while we are waiting for the snow, cold, and wind to come there are some things you need to do to protect your home and car. As we wait for the weekend blizzard here are four things...
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
