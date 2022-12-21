Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Area residents hit with power blackouts
Duke Energy, Surry-Yadkin utility forced into rolling blackouts. For a few hours on Saturday, Christmas Eve turned a lot chiller for area folks already struggling with single-digit temperatures. That is because Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation each had to institute rolling blackouts to combat excessive demand for electricity.
Mount Airy News
Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment
Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
rhinotimes.com
County Wants Results For The $10 Million Each Year it Sends To West End
A decade ago, Guilford County government reluctantly gave up a great deal of control regarding the way mental health and substance abuse services were being administered in the county. The county turned most of those duties over to Sandhills Center – a multi-county behavioral health care administrative entity run out...
Mount Airy News
Hugh Chatham announces new brand identity
Elkin’s Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has a storied history that largely centers on community leaders and supporters whose vision it was to have a local hospital. Following the closure of a small privately owned hospital, a group of “progressive and dauntless community leaders and citizens, under the direction of Dr. L. B. Abernathy, pastor of the Elkin First Methodist Church, assisted by the western North Carolina Methodist Conference South and the J. B. Duke Endowment, worked tirelessly to secure a hospital facility to provide health care for the residents of Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties,” reads a history of the hospital.
carolinajournal.com
Boone asks N.C. Supreme Court to take up town’s tax fight with Watauga County
The Town of Boone wants the N.C. Supreme Court to take up its sales tax squabble with Watauga County. Boone argues that an illegal sales tax distribution change made in 2013 costs the town $2 million a year while giving the county a $1 million windfall. The Town of Boone...
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
thestokesnews.com
Economic director resigns, recommends replacement
Stokes County Economic Development Director Will Carter recently announced his resignation to county commissioners, which took effect Dec. 9. “I’m resigning to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “I highly recommend Tory Mabe for my replacement. Tory’s been involved with everything going on. He knows the people and the projects. I have no doubt that he’ll keep the county headed in the right direction.”
Mount Airy News
Surry County Schools art does well in competition
Nearly all middle and high schools in the Surry County School System placed in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase held recently. Registration was from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10, with all schools having submitted artwork. In the Central Regional competition, North Surry High School placed second...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff Leads Statewide Ballistic Vests Donation to Ukraine
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page noticed earlier this year that law enforcement agencies across the country were donating their unused ballistic vests to Ukraine for use by first responders and volunteers who were providing humanitarian aid to people for the war-torn country and wanted to do his part to help.
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
Mount Airy News
Citizen of Year nominations sought
Officials with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce are looking to honor a local resident who has gone above and beyond in his or her commitment to the community. But the chamber needs help, and is asking for area residents to nominate individuals they believe worthy of consideration for the chamber’s Citizen of the Year recognition.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
WXII 12
La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
Mount Airy News
New year, new opportunities for nonprofits
The United Fund of Surry and Funding For Good will be hosting a Leadership Bootcamp in January for nonprofit leaders. There is no fee to attend thanks to Invest in Surry funds allocated from the county commissioners, but Melissa Hiatt of UFoS recommends registering early for these sessions. Participants of...
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
