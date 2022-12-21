ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

Mount Airy News

Area residents hit with power blackouts

Duke Energy, Surry-Yadkin utility forced into rolling blackouts. For a few hours on Saturday, Christmas Eve turned a lot chiller for area folks already struggling with single-digit temperatures. That is because Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation each had to institute rolling blackouts to combat excessive demand for electricity.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment

Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Hugh Chatham announces new brand identity

Elkin’s Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has a storied history that largely centers on community leaders and supporters whose vision it was to have a local hospital. Following the closure of a small privately owned hospital, a group of “progressive and dauntless community leaders and citizens, under the direction of Dr. L. B. Abernathy, pastor of the Elkin First Methodist Church, assisted by the western North Carolina Methodist Conference South and the J. B. Duke Endowment, worked tirelessly to secure a hospital facility to provide health care for the residents of Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties,” reads a history of the hospital.
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Economic director resigns, recommends replacement

Stokes County Economic Development Director Will Carter recently announced his resignation to county commissioners, which took effect Dec. 9. “I’m resigning to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “I highly recommend Tory Mabe for my replacement. Tory’s been involved with everything going on. He knows the people and the projects. I have no doubt that he’ll keep the county headed in the right direction.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Schools art does well in competition

Nearly all middle and high schools in the Surry County School System placed in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase held recently. Registration was from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10, with all schools having submitted artwork. In the Central Regional competition, North Surry High School placed second...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Citizen of Year nominations sought

Officials with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce are looking to honor a local resident who has gone above and beyond in his or her commitment to the community. But the chamber needs help, and is asking for area residents to nominate individuals they believe worthy of consideration for the chamber’s Citizen of the Year recognition.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

New year, new opportunities for nonprofits

The United Fund of Surry and Funding For Good will be hosting a Leadership Bootcamp in January for nonprofit leaders. There is no fee to attend thanks to Invest in Surry funds allocated from the county commissioners, but Melissa Hiatt of UFoS recommends registering early for these sessions. Participants of...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

