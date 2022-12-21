Peach Bowl unveils new mascot, Huddles

Peach Bowl, Inc. has unveiled a mascot just in time for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia, which will be played on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After more than 54 years of hosting marquee matchups on the field, Peach Bowl, Inc. introduced Huddles, a mascot that made his inaugural appearance Wednesday. He will be seen throughout numerous Peach Bowl, Inc. events in the future.