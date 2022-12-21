ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Peach Bowl unveils new mascot, Huddles

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Peach Bowl, Inc. has unveiled a mascot just in time for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia, which will be played on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After more than 54 years of hosting marquee matchups on the field, Peach Bowl, Inc. introduced Huddles, a mascot that made his inaugural appearance Wednesday. He will be seen throughout numerous Peach Bowl, Inc. events in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

CFB Playoff predictions: Georgia vs. Ohio State picks and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is nearly upon us and the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State features a couple of teams that got...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Frosty weather, strong winds sweep into Georgia | Live updates

ATLANTA — Temperatures are headed downward early Friday, with freezing conditions expected around sunrise. The issue isn't just that it's cold, however - there are gusty conditions all throughout metro Atlanta, and a wind chill warning took effect in parts of north Georgia starting at midnight. A warning indicates...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
Bossip

Pure Positivity: Restaurateur Ebony Austin Enlists Yandy Smith & ATL Mayor Andre Dickens To Bless Families For The Holidays

We’ve got some pure positivity to report and it involves ATLiens being gifted fully furnished homes, presents, and scholarships. Philanthropist, restaurateur, and community leader Ebony Austin alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kalisoul Events blessed more than 3,100 Atlanta area families during her annual toy drive. Every year, Austin through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau […]
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The 12 Biggest Atlanta Restaurant Closures of 2022

For scores of Atlanta restaurants and bars, 2022 was a year of recovery and growth in new directions. Those new directions, however, offered many longtime restaurant and bar owners an out clause, opting to retire after two or more decades in the industry. But for some establishments, rising rents, overzealous developers gobbling up properties all over town, and damage caused by the financial upheaval of the pandemic during the last two years was too much to overcome.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
243
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy