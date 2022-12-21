ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has notified the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation that it will be implementing step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program. This step means that TVA will start conducting rolling blackouts.
Redstone Arsenal announces delayed opening on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal will open later than normal on Friday. According to a press release from an Arsenal official, reporting times will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Dec. 23. Services and operations are expected to open shortly after this delayed opening. The following times were provided...
Dangerously cold weather throughout North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for all counties from midnight through noon on Saturday. Dangerous cold wind chill values between -15 to -5 will be expected for most of the day Friday with a strong northwest wind gusting over 30 miles per hour at times.
Wind chill warning for all North Alabama counties through noon Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have a WIND CHILL WARNING for all counties through noon Saturday, this is dangerous cold and frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. A few flurries and light snow showers will be expected during the morning into the afternoon. Clouds will move out quickly today leaving us with sunny skies, but gusty winds from the northwest will persist through the day.
