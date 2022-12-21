HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have a WIND CHILL WARNING for all counties through noon Saturday, this is dangerous cold and frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. A few flurries and light snow showers will be expected during the morning into the afternoon. Clouds will move out quickly today leaving us with sunny skies, but gusty winds from the northwest will persist through the day.

