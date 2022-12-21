Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres last week, and it's no surprise that the movie is doing well at the box office considering its predecessor has spent most of the last 13 years as the top-grossing film of all time. While it's unclear if the sequel will reach the same success as the first film, the movie has already reached some milestones. Earlier this week, the film earned over $550 million worldwide, it had the best Tuesday of the year, and the second-best Wednesday of the year after Top Gun: Maverick, which was only one of two movies this year to pass $1 billion at the box office (the other being Jurassic World Dominion). Now, Avatar 2 has officially made $600 million globally.

