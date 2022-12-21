Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Crosses $600 Million Globally
Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres last week, and it's no surprise that the movie is doing well at the box office considering its predecessor has spent most of the last 13 years as the top-grossing film of all time. While it's unclear if the sequel will reach the same success as the first film, the movie has already reached some milestones. Earlier this week, the film earned over $550 million worldwide, it had the best Tuesday of the year, and the second-best Wednesday of the year after Top Gun: Maverick, which was only one of two movies this year to pass $1 billion at the box office (the other being Jurassic World Dominion). Now, Avatar 2 has officially made $600 million globally.
‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record
Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’
In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Original Plot With T'Challa Revealed by Director
The tragic and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 left a huge impact in countless ways across the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only on the emotions of the cast and crew who bring the films to life, as well as its millions of fans, but also on the overall narrative of the entire franchise. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently recalled how the original plans for the film's sequel were entirely upended and, rather than focusing on characters attempting to cope with the passing of T'Challa, would have focused on the character's struggles with adapting to the fallout of Thanos' "Blip."
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Found a Card About Himself While Playing Cards Against Humanity
Imagine you're filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, known to audiences around the world for your dramatic thrillers, which often include twist endings, you're enjoying some holiday time with family playing a card game. The next round of Cards Against Humanity begins and to your shock, the drawn card references you directly. Now that's a twist. The second twist? It actually happened, as the director of Signs, Unbreakable, and Old revealed on social media over the weekend.
ETOnline.com
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
musictimes.com
Jojo Siwa NOT Stopping With Accusations Against Ex-GF Despite Hurting Avery Cyrus
Avery Cyrus has "nothing but love" for JoJo Siwa after the singer, actress, and YouTuber implied that the TikTok star "played" her. Siwa does not care though. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus, 22, told E! News on December 20. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family." She continued, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
ComicBook
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
Blake Lively Shares A Funny ‘Tell Me You’re Pregnant Without Telling Me You’re Pregnant’ Post Ahead Of Birth Of 4th Child
Blake Lively has a great sense of humor about her pregnancy.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
ETOnline.com
James Gunn Speaks Out After Shaking Up 'Wonder Woman,' 'Black Adam' and 'Superman' Franchises
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" in wake of the many changes taking place in the DC Extended Universe, most notably that Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are not moving forward. The famed director and co-chairman and chief executive...
ComicBook
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
EW.com
Sorry, but John Mayer's 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' was never about Jennifer Love Hewitt
John Mayer would like to remind the world that his hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland" has nothing to do with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt, thank you very much. For literal decades now, the "Gravity" singer has repeated over and over again that the 2001 song is actually about a girl that he dated in high school and not the 9-1-1 star. Mayer publicly revealed the actual inspiration for the song on multiple occasions, including a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers, a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, and again this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
Rian Johnson says Edward Norton surprised him on set by dressing like Tom Cruise from 'Magnolia' for a key scene in 'Glass Onion'
"What is Paul going to think?" Johnson recalled thinking to Insider, referring to "Magnolia" director Paul Thomas Anderson.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
