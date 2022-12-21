Read full article on original website
Multiple deaths, 700K without power, travel headaches as Winter Storm Elliott unleashes Christmas chaos
At least 17 people were killed, more than 700,000 homes had no power and thousands of airline passengers were stranded across the country Saturday as a powerful winter storm created the nightmare before Christmas. Record-breaking cold gripped the US along with white-out conditions in some areas and ferocious winds in others — while a “bomb cyclone” hit portions of the nation. A “bomb cyclone” is created when the atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm. Pittsburgh, Charleston, S.C., and Washington, DC, were all expected to hit record lows for Christmas Eve. Fargo, ND., was forecast to be the coldest spot in the country...
Christmas offers bit of relief after holiday weekend’s dangerous chill
After experiencing their coldest morning in nearly a decade this weekend, metro Atlantans will find temperatures on Chri...
