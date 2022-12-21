Read full article on original website
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Showcased in Second Promo
The second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7, and with that news comes a brand new second promo previewing the continuation. See what’s in store for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II below while we wait for the new season to debut.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer for British dance band Faithless, dead at 65
LONDON — Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British dance band Faithless, died Friday night at his London home. He was 65. The musician and disc jockey, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, fronted the band that is best known for the song “Insomnia,” the BBC reported.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
MrBeast Scores Hans Zimmer to Soundtrack Latest YouTube Video
What happens when a YouTube star and legendary film composer both happen to be in Antarctica at the same time? In the case of Jimmy Donaldson (a.k.a. MrBeast) and Hans Zimmer, that means filming and creating an original soundtrack for a YouTube video — all within the span of 12 days. After arriving in Antarctica to film his latest YouTube video, which sees the stunt-happy creator spending 50 hours outside the Union Glacier area, Donaldson quickly learned that Zimmer was also in the area. He took the opportunity to pitch the composer and, within a span of roughly four hours, the...
Eminence In Shadow Announces New Episode Order
Eminence in Shadow is one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive this year, following a story of a new mastermind living out his dreams in a magical new world. With major franchises such as Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online focusing on "mundane" protagonists finding themselves teleported to a new world with some amazing abilities, Eminence in Shadow flips the script in some ways and apparently has some additional episodes set to arrive from Bandai Namco.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Receives an Official Reveal Trailer
At this year’s The Game Awards, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games shared an official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Serving as a follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the upcoming title chronicles the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ saga. In the trailer, Kestis...
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Crosses $200 Million Ahead of Christmas
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water continues to be the leader of the pack, crossing the $200 million threshold domestically as of yesterday. The Walt Disney Company's estimates for Friday box office on the sequel saw it bring in an additional $19 million, pushing it to just over $217 million in the US alone. It's worth noting naturally that the weather conditions in many parts of the country could be keeping potential audience members at home, but estimates for the four-day weekend put Avatar: The Way of Water at bringing in between $88 million and $90 million from Friday through Monday.
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania combines one of 2017's best games with a timeless classic
Dracula, Alucard, and the Belmonts join the Dead Cells universe
My Hero Academia Wants Us to Know Deku Can Pull Off Bakugo's Suit
When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is no one more obsessed with pros than Izuku Midoriya. The star has made a name for himself by being a fanboy, after all. His love of heroes has made him one of the best there is. We're also sure his fanboy reputation has made him privy to cosplay skills we can only dream of, and that is why My Hero Academia wants everyone to know Deku can pull off his rival's classic costume.
'Judas' is the first project from BioShock creator Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games
Ghost Story Games has revealed its first title nearly six years after BioShock creator Ken Levine founded the studio. A trailer for Judas debuted at The Game Awards and while it's not an actual BioShock game, it draws from that series' art style. It's also a first-person shooter in which it looks like you can wield elemental powers.
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
HBO Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
Yet another series has been cancelled at HBO. On Thursday, it was announced that Back On the Record with Bob Costas will be ending after two seasons. The series is a four-episodes-per-year interview series featuring Costas in in-depth conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures. It was the third show that Costas has had with HBO, following On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009).
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
