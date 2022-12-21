Mercerville Elementary School Teacher Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Child; Allegedly Providing 13-Year-Old Boy With Vodka, Vape Pens And THC Drops

Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Two Teens Charged With Murder, Robbery And Weapons Offences In Killing Of Post University Basketball Player Over $800. Of Pot
December 23, 2022 HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today…
Police Report Trespasser Looking For Fight At South Brunswick High School In Custody
December 22, 2022 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police report that at 7:55 a.m. today, South Brunswick High School administrators…
West Windsor Police: Pair distract woman, steal victim’s wallet
A man and a woman working as a team distracted a shopper at Marshall’s at the Windsor Green shopping center and allegedly stole the victim’s wallet from her purse, which had been left in the top basket of the victim’s shopping cart, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
South Jersey Man Sold Drug-Laced Cookies, Vape Pens From Gas Station Near A School: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Cherry Hill man has been arrested for selling THC products including cookies and chocolate bars from a gas station near a school,, authorities said.Jagwinder Singh, 31, of Cherry Hill, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and with intent to distribute m…
Bristol Businessman Played Key Role In Bucks Gun-Trafficking Gang, DA Says
The owner of a Bristol business faces more gun charges than anyone in recent Bucks County history after detectives seized "dozens" of firearms and partially assembled "ghost guns" from his home, authorities say. Prosecutors say Russell Byron Norton, 32, of Bensalem, played a key role in the Pentz organization, a...
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Worth $40K Seized During Mount Laurel Arrest
December 20, 2022 A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States…
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Trooper II Philip Lamonaco remembered 41 years after line-of-duty death
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A contingent of troopers Wednesday gathered together with the family of Trooper II Philip Lamonaco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 41 years ago, to celebrate his life and legacy. Surrounded by family and friends, Donna Lamonaco, her daughter...
Georgian Court-Hackensack Meridian Health School of Nursing and Wellness Graduates 29 With Traditional Pinning Ceremony
December 23, 2022 LAKEWOOD (December 23, 2022) –Georgian Court-Hackensack Meridian Health School of Nursing and Wellness recently celebrated the graduation…
YAHOO!
Stranger arrested after ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in Marietta, police say
Police arrested a New Jersey man after officials say he tried to break into a home during a “bizarre” attack. Marietta police said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., a couple was at their home on North Saint Mary’s Lane when Harjit Singh, 32, of New Jersey knocked on their door.
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
newyorkbeacon.com
New Jersey Man Allegedly Spits at Black Motorist Teaching Daughter How to Drive
Police in a small New Jersey town are looking for a fully bearded motorist who allegedly spat at a Black mother because she was taking too long teaching her daughter how to drive at a public intersection. According to The West Windsor Police Department, on Saturday, Dec. 10, around 1...
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
West Windsor Police blotter
A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.
Florida Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Trenton-Mercer Airport
December 20, 2022 EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A Florida man was arrested by police on Sunday, Dec. 18, after Transportation Security…
U.S Attorney Reaches Settlement With NJ Transit Over Failing To Operate A Paratransit Service That Is ADA Compliant
December 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a comprehensive settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation…
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Next to Gingerbread Castle, former paper mill is a fairy tale gone up in flames
Some ruins give a glimpse of a past that simply look like a failed industry laying to waste, but that’s not always the case. In the northern corner of New Jersey, one set of ruins helped a town become more established by becoming more attractive for families to move to, increasing its population. Essentially, they put this town on the map.
South Brunswick Fatal Crash Update
December 23, 2022 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police…
Santa Claus Just Made His Latest Stop at This Bucks County Elementary School
A Bucks County elementary school was just visited by Santa Claus, and the students and staff had a chance to interact with him. Santa’s latest visit was to Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG, located at 3400 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. While students were enjoying their day, the man in red appeared on the roof of the school, even going so far as to greet some students through a window.
