Mercerville Elementary School Teacher Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Child; Allegedly Providing 13-Year-Old Boy With Vodka, Vape Pens And THC Drops

A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.

