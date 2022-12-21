ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fire departments warn of unsafe methods to heat your home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As we get deeper into the bitter cold temperatures, many people are trying to find ways to keep their houses warm, however doing things such as keeping the stove on, or using certain kinds of space heaters for too long, are not the way to stay warm safely.
MARION, IA
Blizzards don't stop first responders from doing their job

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freezing cold temperatures, snow and white out conditions slow us all down. With the winter storm taking over several parts of country, including Eastern Iowa, there have been school closings, flight cancellations and many city services halted. For the men and women of the police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Free Parking in City of Dubuque Ramps

Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to remove their vehicles from city streets, park them...
DUBUQUE, IA
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Marion home under construction catches fire

A Marion home under construction suffered fire damage Friday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Bluegrass Street. Firefighters brave dangerously cold weather to put out the flames, with wind chill around 35 below zero. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan told our crews on the scene no one...
MARION, IA

