Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
National River Center closes interactive tank after eight stingrays found dead
Dubuque — The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium announced December 22, the Delta in the National River Center's stingray feedings and touch tank is on hold until further notice as staff and the veterinary care team investigate the cause of death of eight stingrays. The cause of death...
cbs2iowa.com
Fire departments warn of unsafe methods to heat your home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As we get deeper into the bitter cold temperatures, many people are trying to find ways to keep their houses warm, however doing things such as keeping the stove on, or using certain kinds of space heaters for too long, are not the way to stay warm safely.
cbs2iowa.com
Blizzards don't stop first responders from doing their job
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freezing cold temperatures, snow and white out conditions slow us all down. With the winter storm taking over several parts of country, including Eastern Iowa, there have been school closings, flight cancellations and many city services halted. For the men and women of the police...
cbs2iowa.com
Free Parking in City of Dubuque Ramps
Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to remove their vehicles from city streets, park them...
cbs2iowa.com
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Fire Department: keep fire hydrants and fire lanes clear during storms
With the weather taking a turn for the worse, the Marion Fire Department is reminding people to keep those fire hydrants clear. Fires can happen no matter what the weather is outside. The frigid cold can even lead to fires. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan who is reminding the public...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion home under construction catches fire
A Marion home under construction suffered fire damage Friday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Bluegrass Street. Firefighters brave dangerously cold weather to put out the flames, with wind chill around 35 below zero. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan told our crews on the scene no one...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Comments / 0