Santa Ana, CA

Brodard Express Heads to John Wayne

By Jackson Frons
 3 days ago
Another new dining destination will be arriving at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana . Brodard Express has filed alcohol license permits with the state to open at 18601 Airport Way .

The concept will be a quick service outpost of the Fountain Valley institution Brodard Restaurant .

Originally a bakery, Brodard was founded by the Dang Family in 1986 and has, over the years, evolved into one of the regions main destinations for authentic Vietnamese dining. With an extensive menu of appetizers, Bahn Mi, Noodle Soups, and, of course, the famous spring rolls, Brodard is a natural fit to represent Orange County at John Wayne.

For the airport location, diners can likely expect a more paired down, quick service dining experience with food options suitable for sit down meals or travelers on the go. There will also be a full bar program.

Unlike other John Wayne arrivals covered by What Now Orange County, Brodard Express will not be a franchise or license. The Dang family team that has made Brodard famous will be owning and operating at John Wayne, with Chau Dang Haller taking the lead. While what Now Orange County was not able to find out an exact opening date for the project, we will continue to report.



