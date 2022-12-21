ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

cbs17

20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area

For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
New York Post

Hero North Carolina lawyer shot dead by client tried to stop gunman

A North Carolina attorney who was shot and killed by a client in a murder-suicide this week died a hero trying to disarm the gunman and protect others from harm, a colleague revealed. Police said Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer with the prominent firm Riddle and Brantley, and his client, identified as 46-year-old Francisco Sanchez, were both found dead from gunshot wounds at the law practice in Goldsboro Monday afternoon. Investigators believe Sanchez fatally shot White before turning the gun on himself. According to a person familiar with the matter speaking to ABC News on condition of anonymity, Sanchez and his...
GOLDSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Hudson surveys Moore County power station

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
MAXTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lawyer killed in murder-suicide at North Carolina law firm, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
GOLDSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman shot near Pinebluff

Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a shooting near Pinebluff on Hazelwood Drive, just off Pinebluff Lake Road, Thursday around 8 p.m. Residents reported hearing several shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities found an older female resident of Hazelwood Drive with a gunshot wound. Due to weather, a helicopter could...
PINEBLUFF, NC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged with exposing himself at Ramsey Street business

A Fayetteville man is charged with exposing himself to an employee at a business on Ramsey Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The incident was reported about 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release. The man left the business...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC

