Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
'My heart is broken': Emotional tributes at funeral of fallen Cumberland County Deputy
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed Dec. 16 while he was investigating a robbery.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area
For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
Hero North Carolina lawyer shot dead by client tried to stop gunman
A North Carolina attorney who was shot and killed by a client in a murder-suicide this week died a hero trying to disarm the gunman and protect others from harm, a colleague revealed. Police said Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer with the prominent firm Riddle and Brantley, and his client, identified as 46-year-old Francisco Sanchez, were both found dead from gunshot wounds at the law practice in Goldsboro Monday afternoon. Investigators believe Sanchez fatally shot White before turning the gun on himself. According to a person familiar with the matter speaking to ABC News on condition of anonymity, Sanchez and his...
St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Hudson surveys Moore County power station
U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
wpde.com
3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
Sheriff’s Office congratulates retiring personnel
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office congratulated and announced the retirements of 1st Sgt. Bill Ward and Cpl. Chris M
Lawyer killed in murder-suicide at North Carolina law firm, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman shot near Pinebluff
Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a shooting near Pinebluff on Hazelwood Drive, just off Pinebluff Lake Road, Thursday around 8 p.m. Residents reported hearing several shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities found an older female resident of Hazelwood Drive with a gunshot wound. Due to weather, a helicopter could...
1 injured in Dillon County shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
WRAL
1 person dead, 2 injured in second deadly house fire in Cumberland County in 2 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person was found dead Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a large home on Fields Road in Fayetteville around 1 a.m. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital, and a third person was found dead inside the home.
Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life in 2021. The state Department of Transportation is resharing Yvonne Humphreys' story now as North Carolinians prepare to travel across the state to be with loved ones for Christmas. In October 2021, Humphreys said she was...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged with exposing himself at Ramsey Street business
A Fayetteville man is charged with exposing himself to an employee at a business on Ramsey Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The incident was reported about 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release. The man left the business...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
cbs17
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Comments / 1