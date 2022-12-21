ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Bilson Found the Easiest Hack to Manage Stress During the Holidays & Yes, It’s Affordable

By Brittany Leitner
 3 days ago

When we picture the holidays in our minds it’s full of warm hot cocoa, curling up on the couch with your favorite people and your favorite TV shows and laughing under twinkle lights and holiday decor. But the reality for so many people is that the holidays are a time of stress, anxiety and maybe even grief, depending on what you’ve been through this year. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the mania that the season brings, but I want to make sure we all pause, take a deep breath and put ourselves first so we can actually enjoy the holidays, no matter what your plans are. And that’s exactly the energy that Rachel Bilson is bringing to the season this year.

For those of us who grew up watching The O.C. , you might automatically think of the magical holiday that is Chrismukkah when you hear Rachel Bilson’s name anytime during the month of December, and you wouldn’t be wrong. No matter what tradition you celebrate, Bilson is dropping her holiday hosting tips so everyone can have the most stress-free and memorable season, no matter what your plans are. From embracing old holiday traditions to creating new ones, Bilson shared with Stylecaster how anyone can make the holidays a little less stressful this year, while making time to actually have fun in the process.

How Rachel’s Holiday Hosting Skills Have Evolved Over Time

“I’d say I have more of a conscious mind when hosting holidays. One small thing we’ve done in my family is use an artificial tree to support the reforesting efforts.”

Her Favorite Place to Spend the Holidays

“I always try to be intentional in where and how I spend my holidays, and I like to make the holiday season special with little things throughout the months – whether it’s exploring a new city with family or wandering the local markets to find the perfect gift for a friend. Recently I stopped by the Love Beauty and Planet Market at Melrose Trading Post and had so much fun. They had fresh florals all around, yummy drinks inspired by their ingredients, and I got to learn more about a brand who, like me, appreciates the goodness found in nature. Such a fun way to spend a Sunday!”

The Beauty Products That Have Leveled-Up Her Winter

I have been loving the Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner – it nourishes my hair, leaving it shiny and smooth with volume. Plus, it smells amazing.

Rachel’s Favorite Holiday Tradition

“My favorite holiday tradition is baking all the sweet treats with my mom and my daughter. Our favorites are the butter cookies, cracker candy and mandel bread!”

Rachel’s Advice for Tricky Family Members & Stressful Holiday Situations

“My advice would be to try and stay in the moment and find something positive about each person you’re spending time with. Also, eat lots of sweets and some eggnog!”

The Hack That’s Changed the Way She Travels

Scent plays such a big part in managing stress for me. When I’m traveling, bringing my own trusted products, like the Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner, and smelling the familiar mimosa flower fragrance is a little thing that can help me feel at home.

