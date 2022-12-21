Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify woman who died in Pleasant View Rd. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month as a 20-year-old Verona woman. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Isabel Brings died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash on Dec. 4 on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive, in Madison.
WIFR
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock around 11:45 a.m. after the woman fell through the ice and...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
WIFR
At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street between Latham and Gleasman roads in Winnebago County is closed due to a serious traffic incident. Winnebago County deputies say no one is seriously injured, but the accident has first responders detouring traffic while cleanup is underway. More than 9 cars slammed into...
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting a major scene.
Police say fire at Janesville Michael’s store was possible arson
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a fire that started in the yarn aisle of a Michael’s store was possibly due to arson. According to Janesville Police, the fire and police departments were called to the store, at 2900 Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Employees were able to extinguish the fire prior to […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say
A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported. Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. Employees were able to put out the...
13-year-old girl missing from Beloit found safe
BELOIT, Wis. — A 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Beloit Thursday night has been found safe, police said. The girl had last been seen walking north in the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Police said she was wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots and a black mask, and she had a blanket...
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision
TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
stoughtonnews.com
Hwy. 51 vehicle fire victim identified as Mary L. Frahm of McFarland
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Mary L. Frahm, 73, of McFarland as the person who died following a motor vehicle incident around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at County AB and Hwy. 51, in the Town of Dunn. According to a Dec. 20 Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office...
Comments / 0