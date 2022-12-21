DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Conditions across Central Iowa are still in rough shape from the last few days of our winter storm and blizzard this morning. Many roadways—especially residential and rural roads are still iced over and snow-covered. Blowing snow and ground blizzards are still ongoing in portions of Northern Iowa, but these conditions are anticipated to improve over the next few hours. The main driving factor behind these issues are the strong winds that have been in place between a deepening low pressure over the Great Lakes and Northeast and a strong Arctic high pressure over the Northern Plains. The arctic high will eventually move closer to us by this evening into tonight which will allow for a substantial reduction in wind speeds from 20-30 mph to 10-15 mph by tonight. This will put an end to the blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. It will still be cold however, with lows dropping below 0 virtually statewide.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO