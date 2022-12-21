Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
House GOP ready to investigate Biden administration’s ‘war on American energy’
House Republicans plan to hold the Biden administration accountable for "recklessly attacking a critical industry" when they take over the Oversight Committee in January
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:53 a.m. EST
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown’s prison reform initiative. ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. The university says Syed started working this month for the initiative. In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class. The university wrote in an online announcement that students in the class reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
House Republican bill would expand fast removals of illegal immigrants, as Title 42’s end nears
A new House bill would significantly expand the use of expedited removal to deport illegal immigrants encountered at the border, just as the Title 42 authority is ending.
FOX 28 Spokane
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New transcripts released on Wednesday night by the House Jan. 6 committee reveals former president Donald Trump and his allies played a direct role in the Nevada Republican Party’s phony elector scheme in 2020. The transcripts show state party leader Michael McDonald invoked his Fifth Amendment protection 275 times when he was interviewed in February. But the transcripts still provide an unprecedented look into the planning that went into the scheme before the phony electors met in Carson City on Dec. 14, 2020. They also show that party leaders were considering sending an alternate slate of electors to Congress as early as four days before the 2020 presidential election.
FOX 28 Spokane
April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an April trial date for a civil trial arising from a former columnist’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set an April 17 trial date on Wednesday after he rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the trial until the end of the year. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said in a book published in 2019 that Trump raped her, causing the then U.S. president to say it never happened.
FOX 28 Spokane
US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people. The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act is part of the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday. It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel. Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held legally responsible for damages in accidents and incidents, regardless of the boat’s value afterward.
FOX 28 Spokane
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from U.S. criminal charges. The judge ruled Friday that Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The legal fight over Saab’s purported diplomatic status has been closely watched by Maduro’s socialist government, which has demanded the release of the Colombian-born businessman as part of furtive negotiations with the Biden administration. The U.S. since 2019 has stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and Judge Robert Scola cited that determination as a basis for rejecting Saab’s motion to dismiss the criminal charges.
'Wait until we’re in charge': McCarthy snipes at McConnell over budgeting
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) publicly called out his Republican counterpart Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Monday for mulling a budget deal with Democrats.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy builds 222-seat majority through wins in blue New York and California
Two traditionally blue states, California and New York, helped deliver the GOP its majority in the House, with Republican John Duarte’s win in California’s 13th Congressional District providing the party with a critical pickup as it faces razor-thin margins next year. Democrat Adam Gray conceded to Duarte, a...
January 6th Committee Reportedly Plans to Make Criminal Referrals in Long-Anticipated Report on Attack on U.S. Capitol
Putting an end to one of the key controversies that sparked debate among the panel, the Jan. 6th Committee reportedly has decided to make criminal referrals when the lawmakers release their long-anticipated report. First reported by CNN, the criminal referrals would carry no legal weight, and the Department of Justice’s...
How Nancy Pelosi's Net Worth Vastly Increased While House Speaker
Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is a millionaire venture capitalist and real estate investor who has been highly successful.
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee chairman says panel to make criminal referrals
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that the panel had decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 0