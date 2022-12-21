ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:53 a.m. EST

Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown’s prison reform initiative. ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. The university says Syed started working this month for the initiative. In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class. The university wrote in an online announcement that students in the class reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
MARYLAND STATE
Click2Houston.com

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
FOX 28 Spokane

Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New transcripts released on Wednesday night by the House Jan. 6 committee reveals former president Donald Trump and his allies played a direct role in the Nevada Republican Party’s phony elector scheme in 2020. The transcripts show state party leader Michael McDonald invoked his Fifth Amendment protection 275 times when he was interviewed in February. But the transcripts still provide an unprecedented look into the planning that went into the scheme before the phony electors met in Carson City on Dec. 14, 2020. They also show that party leaders were considering sending an alternate slate of electors to Congress as early as four days before the 2020 presidential election.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an April trial date for a civil trial arising from a former columnist’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set an April 17 trial date on Wednesday after he rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the trial until the end of the year. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said in a book published in 2019 that Trump raped her, causing the then U.S. president to say it never happened.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people. The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act is part of the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday. It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel. Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held legally responsible for damages in accidents and incidents, regardless of the boat’s value afterward.
FOX 28 Spokane

US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from U.S. criminal charges. The judge ruled Friday that Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The legal fight over Saab’s purported diplomatic status has been closely watched by Maduro’s socialist government, which has demanded the release of the Colombian-born businessman as part of furtive negotiations with the Biden administration. The U.S. since 2019 has stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and Judge Robert Scola cited that determination as a basis for rejecting Saab’s motion to dismiss the criminal charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy