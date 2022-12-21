ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Frank Ragnow gets some serious love from a former NFL GM

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
The offensive line remains one of the biggest strengths of the Detroit Lions even as the team surges upward in the standings. Tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell deserve a ton of credit for their strong seasons, and left guard Jonah Jackson merits a second straight Pro Bowl nod.

But the guy in the middle of it all needs some respect too. Center Frank Ragnow has played admirably all season despite a lingering foot injury that keeps him from practicing at least one day every week.

Football guys know Ragnow well. Take former NFL GM Scott Pioli, a diversly experienced football guy. Pioli sang Ragnow’s praises to the Good Morning Football crew at NFL Network this week.

“But to me, the guy that is making the difference for the Detroit Lions and their offensive line is center Frank Ragnow,” Pioli said, “Ragnow was picked in the first round back in 2018, he was one of my absolute favorite players in that draft. Because he’s smart, he is disciplined, he’s tough.”

Pioli elaborated on how much Ragnow’s intelligence and ability has helped Lions QB Jared Goff, too.

An excerpt from Pioli’s Twitter account,

