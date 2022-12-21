State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash

Update 11:51 a.m.

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash.

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said.

The crash happened at Milepost 215. As of 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday, traffic is being directed off the highway and onto North G Street for passage around the cash zone.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel until the highway can be cleared of debris.

This is a developing story.

