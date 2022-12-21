Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states sentenced for murder
WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim’s home and beat him to death with a hammer. Lannon has claimed Dabkowski sexually abused him as a child, though no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim. He still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport.
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen concluded Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling Friday came after Hamadeh’s attorney, Tim La Sota, said his client hadn’t gained enough votes during his litigation to change the outcome of the election. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history. In his lawsuit, Hamadeh alleged that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to a series of issues that disenfranchised voters.
FOX 28 Spokane
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law. Jackson is a majority-Black city of nearly 150,000, with about 25% of residents living in poverty. The water system nearly collapsed in late August after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the main water treatment plant. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days. People had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The judge rejected her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson says in a Saturday decision that there was no clear or convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.
FOX 28 Spokane
Weather Updates | Storm blamed for at least 12 deaths
Authorities are blaming the massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the U.S. for at least 12 deaths. A 51-year-old Vermont woman died Friday after a tree in her back yard fell on her in west-central Vermont near the New York border. In New York, an Erie County official said two people died in their homes in a Buffalo suburb when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical emergencies. The Colorado Springs Colorado Gazette reported that police found the dead body of a person who appeared to be homeless near a mall Thursday. Multiple highway crashes claimed at least eight lives.
FOX 28 Spokane
All of Idaho’s Chronic Wasting Disease cases found in the Slate Creek drainage so far in 2022
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho – The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Lake’s trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Hobbs lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Her lawyers are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, where defective printers produced ballots too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. They also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility.
FOX 28 Spokane
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs
Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
FOX 28 Spokane
Feds launching review of mine at site of endangered flower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Days after U.S. wildlife officials declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the site of a proposed lithium mine, federal land managers are initiating a review of the project plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management published a notice of intent Tuesday to move forward with the environmental review. It comes on the heels of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s determination last week Tiehm’s buckwheat is on the brink of extinction. The Australian mining company says it hopes to begin mining lithium to make batteries in electric cars by 2026. Environmentalists say they are gearing up for another fight in court.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23
CASCADES, Wash. – A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If...
FOX 28 Spokane
California quake occurred in very seismically active region
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big earthquake that rocked the far north coast of California this week originated in an area under the Pacific Ocean where multiple tectonic plates collide, creating the state’s most seismically active region. The Mendocino Triple Junction is the meeting place of the Gorda, Pacific and North American plates, which are massive moving slabs of Earth’s crust. The Gorda Plate is diving under the North American plate in a process called subduction. Tuesday’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred southwest of the Humboldt County community of Ferndale. The U.S. Geological Survey says analysis indicates it likely occurred within the Gorda Plate.
Comments / 0