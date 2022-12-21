Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police
Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
WBOC
Woodside Man Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del.- A Woodside man was killed following a crash in Dover Wednesday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was going southbound on Bayside Drive just south of Pickering Beach Road around 1 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman did not follow a curve in the roadway and ran off the road. The 18-year-old driver tried to over correct her steering, causing her car to renter the road, spinning clockwise, police say. The Subaru continued forward until it exited the road again before rolling over and coming to a stop.
Atlantic City man ordered held in attempted murder
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen in an argument at a dice game was ordered held in jail Friday. Ibn Demps, 23, was arrested last week less than three blocks from where the shooting took place. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation
Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vehicle collision ended with rollover in Edgewood
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
WBOC
Two Suspects Wanted for Theft in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Police need help identifying two suspects for theft at a Wal-Mart. Fruitland Police are investigating a theft incident at a Wal-Mart on Oct.20, in which the suspects stole clothing, electronics, and sporting goods valued at $875.31. Police say the same two suspects committed theft at the same...
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of fatal crash in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash in the Ellendale area. We’re told the crash happened a short time ago at Beach Highway and Dupont Boulevard. Roadways in this area will be closed for a period of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
Nottingham MD
Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy
BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced on felony drug charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced on felony drug charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop on September 6, 2021, in which 26-year-old Evan Byrd was the driver and sole occupant. A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580 in cash. Police say the items that were seized were located in the center console next to Byrd.
Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing
One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
