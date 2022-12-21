ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was pronounced dead on the scene in a crash on I-40 near Whitten Road. A little after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the single-vehicle accident. MPD asks that citizens avoid the area. If it is not necessary to travel, please stay home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One detained after deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been detained after a deadly double shooting Thursday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane at 6:21 p.m. Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 147 crashes in 12 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents. MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Person dead after overturned car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Second man shot and killed as officers investigated earlier deadly shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While investigating one shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood near Trinity CME Church, Memphis Police said a second shooting happened nearby. MPD said the first shooting happened just before noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the 600 Block of Wells Avenue. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene. Investigators did not say what led to the shooting or release any suspect information.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Some thieves stealing cars are kids, not old enough to drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30 vehicles were stolen a day on average this year in Memphis, and according to Memphis police, some of the thieves aren’t old enough to drive. Police bulletins have filled social media this year showing vehicle after vehicle stolen. “A lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

