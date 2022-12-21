Read full article on original website
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after bursting pipes led to flooding. According to the residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
fox26houston.com
Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend
HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
METRO bus knocks out power in Houston neighborhood after hitting transformer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Some residents in the Washington Avenue area are without power after a METRO bus crashed into a transformer knocking out power to several apartment complexes Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened near Washington Avenue and Studemont. Houston police said the area has been...
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
Wind from arctic blast left thousands of Houstonians without power
HOUSTON — Wind from the arctic blast knocked power from thousands of Houston homes leaving them in the cold for hours overnight on Thursday, according to CenterPoint Energy. The work to restore power continued Friday with the cold air expected to stick around the Houston area for a few more days.
'We're numb to it': Houston mosque vandalized for 3rd time, director counts $30,000 in damages
Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect makes their way inside one of the prayer halls, and vandalizes it, before making their way to the women's prayer hall to do the same.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
spacecityweather.com
The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston
Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Houston woman fighting for her life after space heater catches fire inside home, HPD says
The woman's neighbors jumped into action and dragged her out of the blaze caused by a space heater she used because the home had no central air, according to her family.
Deadly crash reported on S. Gessner Road in southwest Houston, police say
Houston police said the crash was not weather-related but did not give out additional information.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
KHOU
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
fox26houston.com
Daycare worker arrested for Indecency with Child, had access to children at 15 work locations
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A daycare worker was arrested for indecency with a child on Tuesday and officials are asking for any further information the public may have. On Dec. 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) began an investigation into Dennis Michiel McDaniel, a 31-year-old local daycare worker, about alleged inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare he worked at. Through the investigation, McDaniel was arrested for indecency with a Child and was put in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Tamaladas have started for many families across the area
HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
KHOU
