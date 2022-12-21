Read full article on original website
Kyle Juszczyk details how Brock Purdy earned the 49ers’ respect
Brock Purdy, the 22-year-old starting rookie quarterback, headed onto the football field in that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and looked in complete control of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He took charge after replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't change in the two games that followed.
Shanahan: 49ers to activate Javon Kinlaw off IR ahead of Commanders game; Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell ‘right on track’
Javon Kinlaw must have had a fantastic two days of practice. The San Francisco 49ers plan to activate the defensive tackle ahead of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders. Kinlaw has not played since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee. "I expect him to be...
No Huddle Podcast: Previewing 49ers-Commanders Christmas Eve matchup
(Episode 200) - Brian Renick and Zain Naqvi are back to preview this weekend's Christmas Eve matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't forget to subscribe!. You can listen to the latest "No...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Glazer: 49ers holding out hope that Jimmy Garoppolo can return for playoffs
There is a slight chance that we could see Jimmy Garoppolo one more time as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback. He is slated to become a free agent after the season. Garoppolo could return to the football field with the 49ers if the team makes a deep enough playoff run. Although, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have admitted that is not something the 49ers are optimistic about. Still, the door has not been shut on the possibility, which explains why the veteran quarterback hasn't landed on the injured reserve list.
This One Simple Trick Could Help Commanders Beat 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are one of, if not the hottest team in the league right now, having won 7 in a row to capture their first NFC West title since 2019. They're favored by about a touchdown, playing at home, and with the NFL's number one defense by, oh, Total Yards, First Downs Allowed, Rushing Yards Allowed, Rushing Yards Per Attempt, Expected Points Contributed, and Scoring Percentage. The difference between how often the 49ers and the next best team allow opposing offenses to score, by the way, is the same gap between the second and fifteenth best teams. So how, you might ask, do the Commanders stand a snowball's chance in hell against a San Francisco squad on extra rest?
Watch: Javon Kinlaw returns to practice with 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers opened Javon Kinlaw's practice window on Tuesday. The team will have 21 days to decide whether to activate the defensive tackle from the injured reserve list. Kinlaw has not played in a game since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee. Kinlaw...
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright, [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo is out. [WR]...
49ers activate Javon Kinlaw from IR, release Curtis Robinson, announce other roster moves
As expected, the San Francisco 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve list. The defensive tackle has not played since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee but saw his practice window opened this week. The move means Kinlaw will be available for the 49ers' Christmas Eve matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
49ers-Commanders Injury Report: Brock Purdy, Charvarius Ward still limited at practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. You won't see Javon Kinlaw's name in the participation report below. That's because the defensive tackle remains on the injured reserve list, and the 49ers aren't obligated to share his status.
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Wednesday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
49ers’ dominant defense can enter the record books vs. Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers can enter the record books on Saturday against the Washington Commanders. The last time the team allowed an opponent to rush for over 70 yards was in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the 49ers have reeled off seven consecutive wins while playing some dominant defense, allowing just under 59 yards per game.
49ers’ John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw Pro Bowl snubs: “We’ve got bigger things in our sights”
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters. Six players will represent the San Francisco 49ers on the NFC roster. They are defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Talanoa Hufanga, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and tackle Trent Williams. Additionally, seven 49ers players...
49ers-Commanders: Brock Purdy feeling ‘a lot better’ compared to last week
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw a football in practice last week, leading to the team's Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He was dealing with oblique and rib injuries suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers ended up listing him as "questionable" to play.
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Commanders in Week 16
Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the air, not a creature was stirring, except for the Bear. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in a Christmas Eve matchup. Both NFC teams look to continue their quest for the playoffs, but the 49ers continue to make a push for that number one spot. If the 49ers want to continue their seven-game win streak, they must perform these five keys to victory.
John Lynch provides injury updates on 49ers’ Javon Kinlaw, Charvarius Ward
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw returned to practice on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 defender has not played since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee. It's an issue that has plagued him over the last couple of seasons. Kinlaw, San Francisco's first-round pick in 2020, has only appeared in seven games over the past two seasons.
Fred Warner talks Pro Bowl selection, 49ers defense, says DPOY coming soon for Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner joined NFL Network shortly after learning that he had earned his second career Pro Bowl selection. Here is what Warner discussed during the special NFL Total Access episode highlighting his season's Pro Bowl selections, including the six 49ers players on the NFC roster. Warner...
DeMeco Ryans: Charvarius Ward brings confidence to entire 49ers defense
The Seattle Seahawks' star wideout, DK Metcalf, was clearly frustrated last week, going against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward exited late in the game due to a concussion. However, while Ward was in there, he limited Metcalf to just four receptions for 33 yards while going against the fourth-year receiver.
Google and NFL partner to offer NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels
Starting with the 2023 season, all out of market Sunday afternoon NFL games will be available on YouTube TV & YouTube Primetime Channels. The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.
