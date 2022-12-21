ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Glazer: 49ers holding out hope that Jimmy Garoppolo can return for playoffs

There is a slight chance that we could see Jimmy Garoppolo one more time as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback. He is slated to become a free agent after the season. Garoppolo could return to the football field with the 49ers if the team makes a deep enough playoff run. Although, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have admitted that is not something the 49ers are optimistic about. Still, the door has not been shut on the possibility, which explains why the veteran quarterback hasn't landed on the injured reserve list.
This One Simple Trick Could Help Commanders Beat 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are one of, if not the hottest team in the league right now, having won 7 in a row to capture their first NFC West title since 2019. They're favored by about a touchdown, playing at home, and with the NFL's number one defense by, oh, Total Yards, First Downs Allowed, Rushing Yards Allowed, Rushing Yards Per Attempt, Expected Points Contributed, and Scoring Percentage. The difference between how often the 49ers and the next best team allow opposing offenses to score, by the way, is the same gap between the second and fifteenth best teams. So how, you might ask, do the Commanders stand a snowball's chance in hell against a San Francisco squad on extra rest?
Watch: Javon Kinlaw returns to practice with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers opened Javon Kinlaw's practice window on Tuesday. The team will have 21 days to decide whether to activate the defensive tackle from the injured reserve list. Kinlaw has not played in a game since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee. Kinlaw...
49ers activate Javon Kinlaw from IR, release Curtis Robinson, announce other roster moves

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve list. The defensive tackle has not played since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee but saw his practice window opened this week. The move means Kinlaw will be available for the 49ers' Christmas Eve matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Wednesday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
49ers’ John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw Pro Bowl snubs: “We’ve got bigger things in our sights”

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters. Six players will represent the San Francisco 49ers on the NFC roster. They are defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Talanoa Hufanga, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and tackle Trent Williams. Additionally, seven 49ers players...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Commanders in Week 16

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the air, not a creature was stirring, except for the Bear. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in a Christmas Eve matchup. Both NFC teams look to continue their quest for the playoffs, but the 49ers continue to make a push for that number one spot. If the 49ers want to continue their seven-game win streak, they must perform these five keys to victory.
Google and NFL partner to offer NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels

Starting with the 2023 season, all out of market Sunday afternoon NFL games will be available on YouTube TV & YouTube Primetime Channels. The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.
