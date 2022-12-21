The San Francisco 49ers are one of, if not the hottest team in the league right now, having won 7 in a row to capture their first NFC West title since 2019. They're favored by about a touchdown, playing at home, and with the NFL's number one defense by, oh, Total Yards, First Downs Allowed, Rushing Yards Allowed, Rushing Yards Per Attempt, Expected Points Contributed, and Scoring Percentage. The difference between how often the 49ers and the next best team allow opposing offenses to score, by the way, is the same gap between the second and fifteenth best teams. So how, you might ask, do the Commanders stand a snowball's chance in hell against a San Francisco squad on extra rest?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO