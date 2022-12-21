ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather

By Tyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7oZc_0jqJIA0J00

Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?

The Atlanta area and much of north Georgia will be a bit like that this weekend (minus the snow, probably). Overnight Thursday and perhaps all the way until Monday, wind chill temperatures are likely to approach zero or head into the negatives.

“We cannot overemphasize how dangerous this cold is going to be,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

With that in mind, Gov. Brian Kemp is preparing to declare a state of emergency. State agencies are getting prepared, with crews ready to pretreat thousands of miles of state routes and highways, utility services on high alert and chainsaw crews on standby.

You best start taking things seriously, too.

“It’s kind of an all hands approach,” Georgia Emergency Management Agency director Chris Stallings said in a Wednesday press conference.

Officials said north Georgia could see the lowest temperatures in nearly a decade and for a much longer duration than normal. There’s a possibility of flurries on Friday as temperatures plummet into the teens, and flash freezing on roadways is possible.

But the primary concerns throughout the holiday weekend are wind and sheer cold.

Georgia DOT commissioner Russell McMurry said crews will be brining some 21,000 miles of state routes and highways across the northern half of the state, starting as soon as Thursday. Georgians are urged to stay home through the weekend if at all possible.

The state of emergency that was expected to go into effect as soon as Thursday afternoon, meanwhile, is aimed at loosening restrictions on propane carriers, among other things.

Kemp said the gas is essential for heating many residential homes as well as for industries like poultry production.

Warming stations typically operated by local governments in the metro Atlanta area during cold weather will be available, officials said. And the state will also have facilities available throughout the state.

Visit gastateparks.org/alerts for locations.

Otherwise, officials urged residents to have enough supplies — including medications — to last three days, should the need arise. Residents should also leave faucets dripping and open cabinets to try and keep pipes warm.

In a press release, Georgia Power said it “continuously monitors changing weather conditions” and will have teams in place to respond “as safely and as quickly as possible.” The utility also urged residents to have flashlights, portable phone charges and spare batteries on hand in case power goes out; never to use generators indoors; and to use space heaters only on level surfaces away from furniture, curtains, water, children and pets.

The latter, grown adults and yes, probably even reindeer should stay inside as much as possible.

“Check on your neighbors, check on your family, and we’ll get through all this together,” Stallings said.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 63

fdMTMEnG1y
3d ago

Smart move... Temps like this are no joke. Anyone who has never experienced temps and windchill temps like this should take this seriously.

Reply
32
Poppy22
2d ago

Please keep a spare blanket, spare tire, jumper cables, portable phone charger and plenty of gas if you travel. AAA will be extremly busy !!!

Reply
14
Have a good day ?
3d ago

come on with it I am ready got me 10 gallons of liquor two hot women 40 gallons of kerosene for kerosene lanterns I am ready let it snow let it snow let it snow

Reply(3)
16
Related
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency amid cold weather system

GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
cn2.com

Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia

Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy