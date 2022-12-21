ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

(CNN) — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
